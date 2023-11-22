Peacock Black Friday deal: Get Peacock for just $1.99 a month for a full year of SYFY and more

If you're a fan of the SYFY Channel, but don't want to deal with cable TV networks, this Black Friday streaming deal is for you. Right now, you can save nearly 67% on a year of Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and unlock a vast universe of science fiction programming alongside other TV shows and classic movies.

You can get 12 months of Peacock service for $1.99 per month, down from $5.99 per month, and save $48 on an annual subscription.

Peacock may not seem like a sci-fi powerhouse when it comes to streaming, but it's the home of the SYFY Channel, which is the only place you'll find the excellent "Resident Alien" or the full run of "Quantum Leap" (the original AND the reboot).

For Black Friday, you can land a full year of Peacock for $24 (at $1.99 per month), down from $72, then renews at the normal price. The deal runs through Nov. 28.

Peacock is home to a whole host of sci-fi and space-focused content, spread across both movies and TV shows. You'll find classics like Phantasm and E.T. tucked next to more modern entries like Jurassic World (though those may be rotating out soon).

Peacock is home to a whole host of sci-fi and space-focused content, spread across both movies and TV shows. You'll find classics like Phantasm and E.T. tucked next to more modern entries like Jurassic World (though those may be rotating out soon).

My family has subscribed to Peacock for just over a year, and two of my favorite features include the live NBC TV events, like this month's Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade, and exclusive first-run movies that drop the same day as they do in the theater. The recent "Five Nights At Freddy's" and "Teenage Kraken" are two examples of that. Plus there are some excellent original series like "Twisted Metal." a live-action version of the post-apocalyptic demolition derby video game series starring Anthony Mackie, which is a ton of fun.

There's plenty on offer for non-sci-fi fans, including Law and Order (and its spinoffs), the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (now known as Bel-Air), and iconic workplace comedy The Office (US). One thing to note: This deal is a bit more than Peacock's offer in 2022, which was $1 a month for 12 months, but the service was also cheaper then at $5 a month, instead of $6.

Key Specs: Peacock is an NBC streaming service with over 80,000 hours of TV shows, movies, live sports and news that's available 24/7. This deal is $1.99 per month, down from $5.99 per month, for the first 12 months, then renews at the full price.

Consensus: Peacock is a great streaming service if you're looking for a variety of classic or brand-new films and TV series, plus access to cable shows across the NBC Universal family.

Buy if: You're a fan of the SYFY Channel or classic and new NBC TV shows, but don't want to pay full price for a new

Don't buy if: You don't care about NBC programming or prefer to see first-run movies in the theater.

Alternative models: If Peacock isn't the bird network for you, you can also get 12 months of Hulu for just $1.99 a month right now and save 87%, as well as 6 months of Max for $2.99 a month, a 70% savings. Paramount Plus, the home of all things Star Trek, is also on offer for 67% off at $1.99 a month for the first 3 months, the shortest of the streaming Black Friday deals so far.

