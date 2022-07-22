Paramount Plus free trial: Get one month free until July 27 using discount code

Paramount Plus is the home of all things "Star Trek" including "Strange New Worlds" and you can now get one month of free access to the streaming platform.

Using the code "SOUTHPARK" at checkout will grant you a whole month of free access to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which has a host of great sci-fi content. The streaming platform has plans that start from as little as $4.99, but, who wouldn't want to make the most of a free month? If great sci-fi content is what you're after then be sure to check out our round-ups of all the best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

It's not just Star Trek: Strange New Worlds you can enjoy on Paramount Plus, other Star Trek content including the original series, "Lower Decks" and "Picard" are also available to stream. On top of this, you can stream shows like the new "Halo" TV series and Aeon Flux, so there's plenty to keep you on the edge of your seat.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: One month free trial with discount code "SOUTHPARK" Get a 30-day free trial to the home of Star Trek and watch all your favorite sci-fi shows. As you might have guessed by the code name, you can also stream South Park, and a bunch of other great shows and movies too.

UK based viewers can now enjoy Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) as the streaming platform became available to view in Britain earlier this Summer. A month's worth of free viewing is ideal for any sci-fi fan as this really is the home of all things Star Trek, including the movies.

If you want to make the most of this limited time deal (opens in new tab) (and let's face it why wouldn't you) you'll have to act quickly as this offer has been extended, but only until July 27. Customers will have to use the code SOUTHPARK at checkout to get the free month - as Paramount Plus are extending this offer to celebrate the new release of "South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2".

If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to pick up Paramount Plus, especially if you're waiting for all the new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to become available to stream. Even if you're not, there's still plenty of content to keep you glued to the couch, so why not make the most of a month's free streaming?

