'Star Trek: Lower Decks' new season 2 teaser trailer does not disappoint

The latest, and probably the last, trailer for the second season of " Star Trek: Lower Decks " has warped online and it's a feast of rich " Star Trek " references, so there's a lot to unpack in this full-on fusillade of new footage.

Perhaps one of the first things that jumps out in the new trailer, which debuted Friday (July 23) during the "Star Trek" Universe panel at this year's Comic-Con@Home virtual event, is that a Tamarian — Lieutenant Kayshon, voiced by Carl Tart — has joined the crew of the USS Cerritos. (First seen in "The Next Generation" episode "Darmok" S05, E22.) There are also "First Contact"-style environment suits, Quark's casino, Cardassians, Captain Riker, Pakleds and Tom Paris.

The second season of "Lower Decks" will premiere on Aug. 12, 2021 and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, just like season one. Plus it's already been renewed for a third season! Season one is now available on Blu-ray.