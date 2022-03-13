The first 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' trailer is here with a cowboy Pike

The first teaser trailer for the next live-action "Star Trek" spinoff, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," has beamed in from Paramount Plus and it looks to be a cowboy adventure to the stars.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, the first captain of Trek's iconic USS Enterprise starship (before Kirk was even out of Starfleet Academy) and will warp on the Paramount Plus streaming service on May 5. The new series will focus on Pike's days in command of the Enterprise and include Rebecca Romijn star as Number One, the ship's first officer, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

All three characters (and their actors) debuted in season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery." Check out our Star Trek streaming guide to see where to watch "Discovery" online to catch up on the characters in "Strange New Worlds."

Based on the teaser, "Strange New Worlds" is bringing some cowboy action to the Star Trek franchise. It opens with Pike on horseback, galloping across a snow-covered ranch dotted with windmills as a shuttlecraft arrives.

"Chris, I need you back, Captain," a voice says, hinting that Pike's been retired (his bushy, gray beard is a big clue) but apparently there's a Federation problem only he can solve.

The crew of the USS Enterprise beam down to a planet in the first teaser trailer of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

We then see a series of flashes of tantalizing alien planets — including some of the "strange new worlds" Trek is known for — as we hear Romijn's voice read out: "No matter how many stars there are in the sky; no matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own; no matter what the mathematical probabilities, or the number times we say we are not alone in the universe; our first visit from the stars is always the province of children's stories and science fiction — until one day, it isn't."

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The trailer closes with quick looks at the Enterprise crew in action. They beam down to a planet in spacesuits and walk around, then view shifts to a lush planet where a crowd has gathered and see a paper cutout of the Enterprise transition into the starship itself. The final view is of Pike himself as he gazes into space out a viewport.

It's safe to say, we can't wait to see more.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is the third new live-action spinoff to join Paramount Plus's Trek TV revival, which began with "Discovery" (now in its fourth season). It follows "Star Trek: Picard" (which just returned for season 2) and also two new animated shows: "Star Trek: Lower Decks," a comedy for adults, and " Star Trek: Prodigy," a series for kids produced with Nickelodeon.

"Strange New Worlds" will bring some new characters into the mix alongside old favorites, who've been recast. Celia Rose Gooding will portray a young Cadet Nyota Uhura (the character originated by Nichelle Nichols on Trek's Original Series in 1966), while Jess Bush will portray a new version of Nurse Christine Chapel (who was portrayed by Majel Barrett) and Babs Olusanmokun) as Dr. M'Benga.

We'll also meet Hemmer, an Andorian (Bruce Horak); Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navias); and La'An Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), who sounds like a relative of the fan-favorite Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh from the Original Series and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will beam to TV screens, exclusively on Paramount Plus, starting on May 5.

Our fan-favorite “Star Trek: Discovery” trio was last seen during the Season 2 finale back in April of 2019, when Mount's Captain Pike was left behind on the Enterprise along with co-stars Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, leaving the fate of the intrepid characters hanging in the balance.

Akiva Goldsman penned "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" premiere chapter which was adapted from a story courtesy of Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers will act as co-showrunners, with Goldsman also in the director's chair for the first episode. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus starting on May 5.