A smart-looking functional power station that can keep your home up and running in a power outage. It's super quick to charge and you can expand the power station with up to seven expansion batteries (Oukitel B2000) for up to 16 kWh of energy storage.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS Power: 2048Wh

Capacity: 640,000 mAh

Output ports: 15 (5x AC, 4x USB-A (2x 12W, 2x 18W), 2x USB-C PD 100W, 1x car 12V/10A, 1x 24V/10 AV, 2x 12V/3A DC5521)

Charging time: 80% charge in 53 mins using AC

IP rating: None

Weight: 50.7 lbs (23 kg)

Dimensions: 480 x 296 x 322 mm

We've reviewed several of the best power stations over the past few years, and we frequently receive requests from brands to review their products. The Outkitel BP2000 (aka FF power BP2000) caught our attention for a specific reason, which might sound insignificant at first but it's the first power station we've tested that has a storage compartment for its cables. Although it may seem trivial, the fact that all the necessary cables remain inside the unit and travel with it ensured that we didn't forget or misplace them.

In addition to that, the Oukitel, on paper, has almost everything we'd want from a power station. A huge capacity (640,000mAh) LiFePO4 battery (3,500 Life Cycles up to 10 years lifespan), six charging methods and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

We have experienced a lot of cloudy weather during our review period, which is understandable as it is winter in the UK. We have not attempted to charge the Oukitel power station using solar panels yet, and have instead used on our mains AC supply. As we are based in the UK, the model we have has UK 3-pin plugs, but it's important to note that the US models come with 2-pin sockets. Please also note that Oikitel also sells this model under the name FF power, they are the same BP2000 (and B2000) model.

Oukitel BP2000 power station review

Oukitel BP2000 power station: Design

In-built cable storage is a very welcome inclusion. (Image credit: Future)

Integrated carrying handles

Cable storage compartment

Smart, functional design

Like most of the power stations we've reviewed, the Oukitel BP2000 is black and gray. It's ultimately a rectangular box with an LCD panel at the top, with output ports on the front and input ports on the right-hand side. Nothing too flashy, just functional.

ADDITIONAL KIT AC charging cable

MC4 charging cable

Car charging cable

User manual

Five-year warranty card

BP2000 expansion battery and cable (if bought as a bundle)

The two handles (required for lifting the 23kg unit) are integrated into the top of the power station, so don't add any width to the dimensions overall; we prefer this to the likes of those on the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max that add a significant amount to the width.

The top of the unit isn't completely flat, but you can still stack other items on top of it in your trunk.

The handles are integrated and don't add to the width of the unit, which we really like. (Image credit: Future)

The unit is sturdy enough to sit on, useful as an extra place to perch at a campsite, festival or similar.

The buttons and ports all sit flush to the unit so it's unlikely you'll break anything important during transit. One minor niggle is that Oukitel has chosen to put covers on the DC and AC ports, and we question their longevity if they are used a lot or if you're moving the unit from A to B often — they protrude a little and the 'hinges' don't inspire too much confidence. We'd probably prefer Oukitel to have omitted these 'flaps'.

The unit comes with three charging cables that are stored neatly in a compartment on the top of the unit. (Image credit: Future)

The power station comes with three cables — an AC, a car lighter and a solar charging cable. There's a comprehensive user guide and a quick start guide with a QR code to contact the after-sales support team (who are very helpful, we might add). The Oukitel B2000 comes with a three-year warranty.

Oukitel BP2000 power station: Performance

The power station is quick to charge, with real-time data telling you how many minutes are left to go until it's full. (Image credit: Future)

Very quick to charge, over 1% a minute in real life

LCD screen data is accurate

Fan noise is fairly typical for a power station of this size

The unit arrived with some charge, so we drained it completely before plugging it in to charge it so we knew exactly how long a full charge would take. We won't lie — draining it even from 30% was a mission — several laptop, phone, headtorch, flashlight and power bank charges, and lots of kettle boils! When the power station gets down to 10%, the LCD percentage indicator flashes green.

So, how long did it take? Well, from 0% to 100% (it's not recommended to continually charge to 100%; 80% is better), it took 90 minutes. More than 1% a minute. That's impressive.

In terms of noise, the six cooling fans will automatically start running when the power station is charging or under heavy load with multiple devices connected to it. The noise is not offensively loud and is relatively normal for a power station of this size, though the low humming sound would probably disturb sleep if used in a bedroom or an RV.

Oukitel BP2000 power station: Functionality

The right side of the unit has some of the fans and the input ports. Here the unit is sat ontop of a BP2000 battery. (Image credit: Future)

Wheels would be helpful for transportation

No app functionality for control

Expandable capacity with up to seven expansion batteries

Unlike some of the power stations we have reviewed (such as the Zendure SuperBase Pro, Ugreen PowerRoam 1200, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max), there isn't an app for 'in-app energy management'. We don't mind this; we've typically found that after connecting with apps on the other models, they don't offer anything other than fulfilling your curiosity about what power is going where or coming from where. Instead, the LCD screen has 23 different display icons that should tell you all you'd want to know — what charging mode it's in, the power status, whether it's in UPS mode, total input and output levels and so on.

We think we were spoilt when we tested the Zendure SuperBase Pro, as the all-terrain wheels and telescopic handle made it easy to drag the unit around. The new Ugreen Power Roam 2200 that we are also reviewing in conjunction with the Oukitel B2000 also comes with wheels, so perhaps this is something Oukitel could consider in the future too.

You can extend the capacity to a whopping 16kWh of storage by daisy-chaining up to seven extra batteries. (Image credit: Future)

The Oukitel BP2000 can be expanded with up to seven extra batteries (BP2000) that all stack neatly on top of each other, meaning you could store up to a whopping 16 kWh of battery storage. The batteries can also be used as independent power stations, and they are equipped with their own LCD screens and integrated handles.

The unit has UPS which takes less than 10ms. This means, when in UPS mode, if there's a power outage, the power station will switch to supplying electricity within 10 milliseconds — peace of mind if it's time-critical to get your devices (like servers, routers, medical equipment) up and running.

Should you buy the Oukitel BP2000 power station?

There's no doubt that having a power storage system at home gives you some added peace of mind in case of power cuts, and the Oukitel is a perfectly good choice if you don't have to move it around too often or don't mind doing so. It's best used as an emergency backup supply, or for power in your RV while you're awake. It's quite a large and heavy unit to use as your portable power station.

This power station will usually cost you around $1600-$1700, though there are options to bundle the B2000 with a BP2000 expansion battery, too, which is more cost-effective if you know you're going to want to expand in the future. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

If the Oukitel BP2000 power station isn't for you

Out of all of the power stations we've tested, the Oukitel is most like the EcoFlow 2 Max in terms of, capacity, size and expandability. There's not much between them in terms of performance, and they cost a similar amount too.

We like Ugreen's power stations. We've reviewed the Ugreen PowerRoam 1200, and we have the Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 to review next. We expect the same excellent performance, with the added portability of a detachable 4-wheel trolley.

Another model with UPS and (all-terrain) wheels is the Zendure SuperBase Pro. Two sizes are available — 1440Wh or 2096Wh, and the app is useful for keeping tabs on your device, though it isn't expendable.

If you don't need a 'power station' as such but need a useful device to top up the charge in your phone or headlamp, we have rounded up our favorites in our best power banks guide.