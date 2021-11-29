Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deal: Get a free carry case worth $50 when you buy at Walmart

One of the most portable and convenient VR headsets on the market is getting even more travel friendly in this Cyber Monday deal, as it comes with a free carrying case. Perfect for people who want to take their VR headset around to their friends’ houses to show them the wonders of VR gaming or what a trip in space looks like in virtual reality.

Right now, you can buy the Oculus Quest 2 128GB model for $299 at Walmart and get a free carry case worth $49 when you buy. Sure, it’s not a discount on the MSRP, but it’s still a great freebie to go alongside your new headset, and the Oculus Quest 2 is already one of the cheapest and best VR headsets out there.

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset + carry case bundle: Value of $348, now $299 at Walmart Oculus Quest 2 VR headset + carry case bundle: Value of $348, now $299 at Walmart Get this stylish and lightweight Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case when you buy the headset. This case offers protection for your valuable VR headset when you’re on the move. The case is normally worth $49.



At $299, we suspect that the Oculus Quest 2 is already selling for as little as Facebook ( sorry, Meta ) can afford, so it's no big surprise that there haven't been any actual discounts on the headset in the Cyber Monday VR headset deals. The value proposition that this VR headset offers is already staggering, so getting a $50 freebie thrown in is just the icing on the cake as far as we’re concerned.

We're massive fans of the Quest 2, as you can see if you check out our Oculus Quest 2 review that we published earlier this year. Unlike most other VR headsets, the Quest 2 is a standalone device that doesn’t need to be hooked up to a gaming PC or laptop to work. This means it’s an easy entry point to VR that doesn’t come with a huge up-front cost. It also means you don’t need to deal with troublesome wires.

If you’re not interested in the carry case, there have been some other Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals out there. You can buy the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon , Best Buy , or Newegg and get a $50 voucher for the respective storefront - that’s a pretty great deal that lets you at least choose what you want to buy with your $50 freebie.

Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Amazon Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Amazon Pick up the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon and get a $50 voucher back to spend on Amazon when you use discount code OCULUS50 in this fantastic Cyber Monday deal.



Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Best Buy Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Best Buy The same offer is also running over at Best Buy - buy the Oculus Quest 2 and get a $50 Best Buy voucher - perfect if you're looking to pick up a few more things in the Cyber Monday sales.



Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Newegg Oculus Quest 2: Buy for $299 and get a $50 voucher at Newegg The rule of three is in full force, as the same deal is also available at Newegg. Buy the Oculus Quest 2, get a $50 Newegg voucher. Just pick whichever retailer you want the voucher for.



Whichever deal you go for, we’d recommend snapping it up ASAP, as these deals are sure to be popular and there isn’t much of Cyber Monday left.

