Save a stellar $500 on the Nikon D850: One of the best DSLRs ever made

PreviewNikon D850 is highly regarded as one of the best DSLR cameras ever made and you can pick up the Nikon D850 right now for $2,496.95. We think it's such an excellent camera it features in our Best cameras guide despite the inexorable advancement of mirrorless cameras.

It performs superbly at astrophotography and in low-light conditions. Despite being released almost 6 years ago, the D850 remains a strong competitor in the field.

Nikon D850: was $2996.95 , now $2496.95 at B&H Photo



Save $500 on one of the best DSLR cameras ever made and capture detail-rich 45.4MP stills images or 4K full-frame video footage. Fully compatible with almost every F-mount lens this is a low light beast and can autofocus down to -4EV with an ISO range of up to 102,400 extended.



Key features:

45.4MP stills, 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD); 30p video, ISO range: 64 - 25600 (extendable to 32 - 102400 equiv), optical viewfinder 0.75x, weight: 2 lb 3.5 oz

Swipe to scroll horizontally What we like What we don't Great high-resolution stills Bulky compared to mirrorless equivalents Excellent dynamic range in photographs Optical viewfinder limits composition of dark night skies Bullet-proof magnesium alloy body Increasingly superseded by mirrorless lines

One of its standout features is the exceptional ISO range of 64-25,600, which can be extended up to an impressive 102,400. This wide range provides versatility in various lighting conditions, crucial for astrophotography. The Nikon Expeed 5 image processor plays a vital role in maintaining image quality by effectively reducing image noise through advanced algorithms, making it particularly valuable for astrophotography where noise reduction is critical, which is why it features in our Best cameras for astrophotography guide as well.

Additionally, the D850 offers compatibility with the huge range of F-mount Nikon lenses. Photographers can explore different focal lengths and perspectives for capturing desired astrophotography shots whether shooting wide-field or using one of the Best star trackers for deep sky imaging. It's worth noting that when upgrading to mirrorless variants like the Nikon Z6 II, you can keep your F-mount lens collection if desired by purchasing an FTZ mount adapter.

The Nikon D850 is a real workhorse of a DSLR and thanks to its illuminated buttons and a tilting touchscreen it can be operated in the dark. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

During our Nikon D850 review we found it to be incredibly ergonomic, durable, and lightweight thanks to the magnesium alloy it's made from. It has the added benefit of being completely weather-sealed and can withstand temperatures between 0 - 40 degrees Celsius (+32 to 104 Fahrenheit), making it ideal for fieldwork.

The camera's backlit buttons and tilting touchscreen make it easy to use in the dark even without the use of a headlamp. It also comes with a built-in viewfinder cover to effectively block out light from extraneous sources like street lamps or traffic headlights.

Additionally, one of the standout features of the D850 is its remarkable autofocus accuracy. With a -4 EV autofocus range, which represents the camera's ability to handle low-light conditions, photographers can achieve sharp and clear photos even in challenging lighting situations.

The Nikon D850 excels as a powerful DSLR camera for astrophotography, delivering exceptional low-light capabilities but it's also a fantastic generalist shooter. It can handle portraits, wildlife, sports, landscapes and almost any other type of photography with ease and was designed for professionals in mind.

Whether you're an avid astrophotographer or simply passionate about capturing the beauty of the night sky, the D850 offers the features and performance needed to elevate your astrophotography journey make sure to utilize the current deal for $500 off the Nikon D850 at B&H.