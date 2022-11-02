Suit up with this incredible 4049-piece Lego Marvel Hulkbuster set coming later this month

Good news for Marvel, Lego and Marvel Lego fans as there's a new 4049-piece Hulkbuster set coming soon, suitable for those aged 18 and over.

The new Hulkbuster set (opens in new tab) is available to buy from November 4 if you're a Lego VIP member, otherwise it's on general sale from November 9. There's no doubt that this goliath will become one of the best Lego Marvel sets on the market.

There's a lot to like about the new set, even if you're not a Marvel fan. It makes for an awesome display figure, will give you hours and hour of building time and offers playable features and authentic details. If you like Lego sets and discounts, be sure to check out our guides for best Lego deals, Lego advent calendars and Lego Star Wars deals.

Coming in at $549.99, there's no hiding that it will be one of the more pricier Lego sets on the market, but you are getting a lot of Lego set for your money, and this is definitely one you'll want to have. If nothing else, standing at 52 centimeters in height and 47 centimeters in width, it's an impressive stand-alone figure that will stand out anywhere its displayed.

If you are a Marvel fan or even just looking for a little more than just a display model, you'll be pleased to hear that it comes with both authentic details and playable features. A spacious, opening cockpit designed to hold a Lego Ironman figure (sold separately) is included as well as a fully-jointed upper body and three light-up arc reactors.

Designed with adults in mind, this set also comes with a Tony Stark minifigure and an information display plate so it really is the ultimate display figure. If you're a collector, a Marvel fan, a Lego fan or looking for something to keep you occupied for a long while, this really does seem like an ideal set and is available from the end of this week.

