Black Friday VR deal: get $50 off the Meta Quest 2 headset

For a closer look at this VR headset, you can check out our Meta Quest 2 review and we found that it performs extremely well, especially for the price point. It's convenient as it doesn't need wires, it's compact and comfortable to wear and it has access to a huge range of titles, both Meta native and from SteamVR and PCVR. It is worth noting that the Quest 2 has recently been surpassed by a newer model, the Meta Quest 3 . However, that means the price of the Quest 2 has dropped, it still boasts impressive specs and now it's on offer ahead of Black Friday.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset: Was $299.99 , now $249.99 on Best Buy . Save $50 and get a low price on an excellent VR headset that provides good specs at an affordable price point. It features 128 GB of storage capacity, an 89-degree field of view, 1832 × 1920 per eye resolution and touch controllers.

So what exactly is it that makes this deal worth getting? Well, the Meta Quest 2 is known for being an affordable entry point into the world of VR and now it's even more affordable. It has good resolution, making visuals look impressive. It feels comfortable to wear and it has access to a huge range of both games and experiences. It's not the highest spec model on the market but it is impressive and it offers a lot for the price you pay, especially now with a further $50 saving.

Key Specs: 128GB of storage, 1832 × 1920 per eye resolution, 60, 72, 90 Hz (120 Hz experimental) refresh rate, touch controllers, 89-degree field of view, hundreds of Meta native titles and can play SteamVR and PCVR titles.

Consensus: This is a great affordable entry into the world of VR and now it's made even more affordable with the saving. There is a newer version of this model, the Quest 3, which surpasses some of the specs but the Quest 2 is still fun, reliable and now even more affordable.

Buy if: You want a VR headset to experience what virtual reality has to offer and the fact that this isn't the latest model doesn't bother you.

Don't buy if: You want the latest model or even a higher-spec headset and you don't want to buy something from Meta.

Alternative models: If the Meta Quest 2 isn't quite right for you then we would recommend either the Meta Quest 3 or the HP Reverb G2 . Both cost more but both offer some higher specs.

