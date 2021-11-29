Cyber Monday Laptop deal: The VR-ready Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 is $350 off, but the deal ends soon

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we're sneaking this Lenovo Legion 7i deal out the door at the last minute. If you're looking for an extremely capable gaming laptop that can even handle VR gaming, then this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 for $1929.99 at Lenovo , down from it’s usual price of $2279.99. You just need to enter the discount code BFDAILYDEALS20 at checkout. That’s a $350 saving on this powerful and stylish gaming laptop that comes with an 11th generation I7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

You also get a 1TB SSD for storing all your games and files on too. On top of that, it’s got a QHD (2560 x 1600) anti-glare display and colorful backlit keyboard.

now $1929.99 at Lenovo Lenovo Legion 7i | 11th Gen i7 | 16GB RAM | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 | 1TB SSD

Was $2279.99 now $1929.99 at Lenovo Save $350 on this dedicated gaming laptop from Lenovo. The Lenovo Legion 7i is packing the latest hardware and it’s perfect for gaming, whether you’re blasting your friends in Halo Infinite or experiencing VR perfection in Elite Dangerous.



Another fantastic deal for people looking to get into VR gaming, especially if you’d already snapped up one of the Cyber Monday VR headset deals and now want a super-powered rig to run it from. The Lenovo Legion 7i has a tasty GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that is brilliant for VR gaming, and should be able to handle AAA games for a few years to come too.

If you've grabbed a cheaper, standalone VR headset like the Oculus Quest 2 , then you don’t need a laptop to power your setup (though you can still plug it in for a power boost), but for people who bought any of the other best VR headsets out there like the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite or Valve Index then you’ll want something like the Lenovo Legion 7i.

Even with the discount, the Lenovo Legion 7i is a decent investment of cash, but luckily it's well equipped to function as your everyday laptop too, as well as a gaming machine. The high resolution screen means it's perfect for watching movies and TV on Netflix or other streaming services, many of which are also on sale for Cyber Monday. At the same time, the powerful specs and large screen mean it's ideally suited for use as a photo and video editing laptop.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper to power your VR setup though, you can still grab the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop for just over $1500 . The graphics card isn’t quite as good as the Lenovo’s but it’s also $400 cheaper.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals, or our guide to the Cyber Monday camera deals.