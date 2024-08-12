The Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is now Amazon's lowest price this year

The 7541-piece Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is on sale with a $55 discount and is now Amazon's lowest price this year. We like this set a lot and it features at the top of our best Lego Star Wars sets guide.

In our Lego UCS Millennium Falcon review we found that it's incredibly detailed, it's an imposing centerpiece model that you can display, it offers a varied and enjoyable build and boasts an impressive scale too. The UCS is the Ultimate Collector's Series which is a series of detailed, large builds of iconic ships from the Star Wars franchise. You'll struggle to build this in under 12 parsecs but if you like a challenge or a collectible to show off, we recommend considering this deal.

Grab Amazon's lowest price this year on the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon - we think it's the pinnacle of Lego Star Wars.

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon Was $849.99 now $794.99 on Amazon. Save $55 on what we think is the pinnacle of Lego Star Wars. It features 7541 pieces, stands at eight inches x 33 inches x 22 inches (HxLxW) and has features that include a four-minifigure cockpit, a concealed blaster cannon, removable hull panels, the engine room and two escape pod hatches. You also get minifigures including Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca. Note: This is Amazon's lowest price this year. Stock is starting to run low, so you'll have to act soon.

This is very much a collector's set, for serious Lego builders who want to dedicate time and effort into something stunning, rather than those looking for a model to play with. Details include a main hold seating area, an engineering station with a turning seat, the engine room and two escape pod hatches. The exterior includes interchangeable sensor dishes, a four-minifigure cockpit, a concealed blaster cannon and removable hull panels.

This set also comes with a display plaque and minifigures including Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO, Rey, Finn and an older Han Solo. It measures at over 23 centimeters (eight inches) in height, 84 centimeters (33 inches) in length and 56 centimeters (22 inches) wide, so it's going to stand out anywhere you choose to display it. Stock is starting to run low, so now is the time to act if you're in the market for a collectible set. It's also cheaper on Amazon than on Lego's site or at Best Buy.

Key features: 7541 pieces, fan-favorite minifigures, a highly detailed build on the exterior as well as interior, eight inches x 33 inches x 22 inches (HxLxW) measurements, display plaque, $50 discount.

Product launched: 2017

Price history: This usually retails for $849, we did see a 20% discount to celebrate Star Wars Day on Lego's website, but this is the lowest price on Amazon this year.

Price comparison: Lego: $849.99 | Best Buy $849.95

Reviews consensus: We cannot recommend this set enough. Yes, it'll set you back a lot of credits, but it's the pinnacle of Lego Star Wars.

GamesRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: best Lego Star Wars sets

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for the best of the best, or you're a collector or you want something to work on over an extended period of time.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, or you want a Lego set that you can play with.

