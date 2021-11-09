This Lego Star Wars X-Wing is $10 off from Amazon as a pre-Black Friday deal

Red Five standing by! You can now get a buildable Lego model of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing from Amazon, and save $10 in this pre-Black Friday deal.

The 474-piece Lego X-Wing comes with awesome minifigures including Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber, Princess Leia and R2-D2. An X-Wing model is a must have for any Lego Star Wars fan or collector and you can check out our Lego Star Wars X-Wing review to see what this is like before buying.

This pre-Black Friday deal has come just in time for the holidays and 20% off ( $49.99 down to $39.99 ) is pretty good value - especially if you're looking for a great gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. If Lego Star Wars is your thing but an X-Wing isn't, be sure to check out our Lego Star Wars deals and best Lego Star Wars sets pages.

$49.99 Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter $49.99 now $39.99 on Amazon.

Builders can recreate classic scenes from the original trilogy or imagine their own adventures as the X-Wing features an opening cock-pit, movable wings, landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters. That - on top of the minifigures included - offers a lot of playability options and makes this a great holiday gift for any Jedi Master or Padawan over the age of nine.

The model can also be used as a centerpiece item due to the high quality finish of the Lego bricks and of course, the iconic look of the ship itself. Measuring at over 3 inches (8 centimeters) in height 12.5 inches (31 centimeters) long and 11 inches (28 centimeters) wide, this would stand out in any room it was placed in.

474 pieces represents a good amount of Lego bricks in the set, enough to provide a few hours of fun but not too many so that building the model becomes too difficult and tedious. A saving of $10 just in time for the holidays represents a good deal and after all, this is a Lego X-Wing so it could be the perfect gift this year.