Trending

This Lego Star Wars X-Wing is $10 off from Amazon as a pre-Black Friday deal

By

The set comes with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia minifigures.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing
(Image credit: Amazon)

Red Five standing by! You can now get a buildable Lego model of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing from Amazon, and save $10 in this pre-Black Friday deal. 

The 474-piece Lego X-Wing comes with awesome minifigures including Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber, Princess Leia and R2-D2. An X-Wing model is a must have for any Lego Star Wars fan or collector and you can check out our Lego Star Wars X-Wing review to see what this is like before buying.  

This pre-Black Friday deal has come just in time for the holidays and 20% off ($49.99 down to $39.99) is pretty good value - especially if you're looking for a great gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. If Lego Star Wars is your thing but an X-Wing isn't, be sure to check out our Lego Star Wars deals and best Lego Star Wars sets pages. 

$49.99

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter $49.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

View Deal

Related: Black Friday deals for space fans
More: Black Friday Lego deals

Builders can recreate classic scenes from the original trilogy or imagine their own adventures as the X-Wing features an opening cock-pit, movable wings, landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters. That - on top of the minifigures included - offers a lot of playability options and makes this a great holiday gift for any Jedi Master or Padawan over the age of nine. 

The model can also be used as a centerpiece item due to the high quality finish of the Lego bricks and of course, the iconic look of the ship itself. Measuring at over 3 inches (8 centimeters) in height 12.5 inches (31 centimeters) long and 11 inches (28 centimeters) wide, this would stand out in any room it was placed in. 

474 pieces represents a good amount of Lego bricks in the set, enough to provide a few hours of fun but not too many so that building the model becomes too difficult and tedious. A saving of $10 just in time for the holidays represents a good deal and after all, this is a Lego X-Wing so it could be the perfect gift this year. 

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter