Save $70 on this Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship this Black Friday

Get all armed up for the Star Wars Clone Wars for less.

Zavvi is offering an incredible $70 off a Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship (opens in new tab), which featured in both the Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones, along with the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

You can ride with the Jedi on a discount from the normal $399.99 price to a Force-worthy $329.99, if you use the checkout code BFGUNSHIP. It is in fact a deeper discount than Zavvi was offering before this Black Friday, as this is even $10 cheaper than what was on offer previously.

Be sure to check out our Star Wars Lego deals and our Black Friday lego deals guides for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and Marvel Lego sets too. You can see our latest Black Friday deals for more ideas.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)



Save $70 on this elite Lego model of a Republic Gunship from Star Wars by using the code BFGUNSHIP at checkout in an early Black Friday deal.

This Ultimate Collectors Series version of this spaceship will dominate your tabletop, measuring an impressive 13 inches (33 centimeters) wide, 29 inches (74 centimeters) long and 27 inches (68 cm) tall. As you can imagine, that comes with a boatload of pieces as well, clocking in at 3,292 Lego blocks and bits all told.

Yes, there was a Lego Republic Gunship set from 2013 (opens in new tab), but the newer version is richer by 2,117 pieces. You'll also get a crew of minifigures for your trouble, including Jedi Master Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander.

First released in 2021, this newer Lego Republic Gunship boasted not only exquisite detail, but included the largest moving parts made in any Star Wars set before it. It came into existence via a contest on the Lego Ideas website, garnering more than 30,000 votes and accounting for 58% of all votes cast.

Fans will recognize design touches from Hans Schölmer, who previously designed the iconic UCS Millennium Falcon and UCS A-wing (for a total of nearly 40 Lego sets.)

"There is always an enormous responsibility to deliver a quality design, and the set that Hans has crafted is a triumph, particularly the size. We knew our fans would want to display this model but we didn't want to compromise on the scale versus the ability to exhibit it," Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, creative lead of Lego Star Wars, said in a statement emailed to Space.com in 2021.

The Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship will take over your tabletop at an impressive 3,292 pieces. (Image credit: Lego)

Speaking of the Falcon, while you're cruising around for starships on a discount, you will also want to pick up your copy. The Millennium Falcon which is the iconic vessel for Star Wars and available at a very rare discount price.

Set at just $699.99, the Lego Star War UCS Millennium Falcon is $180 off (opens in new tab) is also on discount at Zavvi, using the discount code BFFALCON at checkout. The sale has actually improved over the weekend already, as at first it was $100 off, and is now an incredible $180.

Zavvi hasn't made it clear how many Falcon or Gunship models are sitting in stock, and given high demand you'll want to move fast on these items. The Falcon was 40% off at Amazon in 2021 and sold out in just minutes at that time.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set : was $849.00 , now $669.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Use code BFFALCON to save $100 off this Lego Ultimate Collectors Series Star Wars Millennium set to build your own fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. As one of Lego's prestige Star Wars sets, this UCS series Falcon is the largest and most detailed Millennium Falcon Lego set around. It comes with 7,541 pieces, is 33 inches long and it's rarely on sale.

The Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon ship (opens in new tab) was first released in 2017 and has 7,541 pieces, assembling at an incredible 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall (about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall), and weighs a whopping 37 pounds (17 kilograms). Despite its huge size, Sapce.com writer Jordan Miller found it sturdy and available to move around "without feeling like it's all going to break apart" in our Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon review.

It took us roughly 6 days to put this big set together back when it came out in 2017, but it was worth the time as it could be modified to look like the Falcon in the sequels or the original Star Wars films, depending on your preferences (via removable panels on the top to see living areas beneath.)

The Falcon set also comes with Lego minifigures Han Solo, Princess Leia, C-3PO and Chewbacca from the early Star Wars movies; with Old Han Solo, Rey and Finn from the sequel series rounding out the crew. Also look out for droid BB-8, a Mynock and two Porgs.

You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday. Our best Lego space deals has rockets and set deals in a galaxy not so far away.