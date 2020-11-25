Lego's Millennium Falcon from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is 20% off this Black Friday

"Star Wars" fans won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s great deal on Lego’s Millennium Falcon. The starship that appeared in both the very first Star Wars in 1977 and the latest movie in the franchise The Rise of Skywalker (2019), can be yours for just $127.99.

At 20% off, this price is almost $40 cheaper than you'll find this latest version of Lego's Millennium Falcon elsewhere. But be forewarned: This price is only for Amazon's Frustration Free packaging. That means it may not be in the original Lego packaging, so if you're looking to collect boxes as well, keep that in mind.

The iconic Corellian freighter starship features important details Star Wars fans will remember from the movies, such as rotating gun turrets, spring-loaded shooters, a removable canopy that opens to reveal the cockpit, a hidden smuggling compartment, and a lowering ramp.

The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: $159.99 $127.99 on Amazon

The ship also includes seven minifigures from your favorite Star Wars movies: Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, Finn, C-3PO, Boolio, R2-D2, and D-O, plus three weapons.

With 1,351 pieces, the Millennium Falcon is a bit of a challenging build, recommended for ages nine and up. It stands over five inches high, 17 inches long and 12 inches wide.

After the ship is built, it easily opens up for easy access to the ship’s interior. Kids and fans alike can have endless space adventures with Chewbacca or Lando piloting the ship.

