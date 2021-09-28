'Lego Star Wars Battles,' an exciting new strategy game, is out now on Apple Arcade

Exciting news for all Lego Star Wars fans: There's a new mobile game called "Lego Star Wars Battles" available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

"Lego Star Wars Battles" blends the classic feel of Lego Star Wars characters, locations and vehicles with real-time one-on-one multiplayer battles. Players will be able to mix and match characters from all across the Star Wars universe in battle, as the game trailer demonstrates. Imperial and Rebel armies will have their own play style, so fans will want to master both sides of the force to get the most out of the game.

You can purchase the game from Apple Arcade, which costs $4.99 a month (after a one-month free trial). The game itself is free to download comes ad-free and without in-app purchases.

Strategy is required in the game, as the aim is to destroy your opponent's base, so you will need to be quick in building Lego towers, deploying troops across the battlefield and taking control of your favorite heroes and villains.

Players will be able to choose characters from a range of eras across the "Star Wars" universe, including all three trilogies, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Rogue One." That means playable characters will include Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader as well as Porgs, Stormtroopers, battle droids and more.

Playable vehicles include AT-ATs, TIE Bombers and even The Millenium Falcon. As players level up, more arenas will become available, including Scarif, Hoth, Naboo, Endor, Geonosis and more.

Because the game is available on Apple Arcade, it will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.