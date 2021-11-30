Lego Space deal: Get 25% off Mars research shuttle kit at Walmart, Amazon

You can go to Mars and beyond with this new Lego space set.

The Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle is on sale right now at Walmart for $31.99. We also spotted the same deal elsewhere, with the space shuttle on sale right now at Amazon for $31.99.

No matter which vendor you choose, you'll save 25% on a kit inspired by the real-life NASA space shuttle, which flew 135 missions for science and to build the International Space Station. Just act quickly before this deal jets off.

The Mars research shuttle is a satisfying interpretation of the vehicle that brought astronauts to Earth orbit for a generation, but with that wonderful Red Planet twist. The basic vehicle design includes an opening cockpit to put in your minifigures, 2 opening cargo doors, and a payload bay that includes plenty of space.

Your payloads are varied and will help your kids (to quote The Martian's Mark Watney) "science the shit" out of Mars. You'll get a Perseverance-like rover with a grappling arm and a laser (pew-pew!) a drone that looks like NASA's Ingenuity helicopter and a storage drone. Also make sure to put together the Mars scenery, which includes a secret symbol, and to find the two geodes with blue crystals.

As always, Lego has included some minifigures in the set, which in this case are two astronauts to assist the robots with their exploration. If your kids need a little extra help building this 273-piece set, there's a set of richly illustrated instructions, along with extra assistance on the Lego Life app (available for most major modern devices).

The assembled research shuttle measures roughly 3x9x8 inches (9x23x21 centimeters) and will be the heart of the set, although you'll have to make sure to leave some room in your kid's quarters for the Mars rover, helidrone and other items.

