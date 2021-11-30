Trending

Lego Space deal: Get 25% off Mars research shuttle kit at Walmart, Amazon

It will cost your kid $8 less to explore the universe.

Lego City space mars shuttle
Blast off into a great holiday deal for the Lego City Space Mars research space shuttle. Credit: The Lego Group (Image credit: Lego)

You can go to Mars and beyond with this new Lego space set.

The Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle is on sale right now at Walmart for $31.99. We also spotted the same deal elsewhere, with the space shuttle on sale right now at Amazon for $31.99.

No matter which vendor you choose, you'll save 25% on a kit inspired by the real-life NASA space shuttle, which flew 135 missions for science and to build the International Space Station. Just act quickly before this deal jets off.

If you want to pick up some more space sets for your builder child, Lego has a wealth of options. You can take a look at its general space sets deal including Marvel and DC options, or your Lego Star Wars fan can use the Force on several discounted kits.

For other space-themed toy options, consider looking at space board games, stomp rockets or incredible kits emphasizing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Lego City Mars Research Shuttle

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle
$39.99 $31.99 at Walmart

Save $8 on the Lego City Space Mars research space shuttle. Inspired by the real thing, this set comes with working cargo bay doors, a rover with an articulated grappling arm (like Perseverance), and a helicopter drone with spinning rotors (like Ingenuity).

View Deal
The Mars research shuttle is a satisfying interpretation of the vehicle that brought astronauts to Earth orbit for a generation, but with that wonderful Red Planet twist. The basic vehicle design includes an opening cockpit to put in your minifigures, 2 opening cargo doors, and a payload bay that includes plenty of space.

Your payloads are varied and will help your kids (to quote The Martian's Mark Watney) "science the shit" out of Mars. You'll get a Perseverance-like rover with a grappling arm and a laser (pew-pew!) a drone that looks like NASA's Ingenuity helicopter and a storage drone. Also make sure to put together the Mars scenery, which includes a secret symbol, and to find the two geodes with blue crystals.

As always, Lego has included some minifigures in the set, which in this case are two astronauts to assist the robots with their exploration. If your kids need a little extra help building this 273-piece set, there's a set of richly illustrated instructions, along with extra assistance on the Lego Life app (available for most major modern devices).

The assembled research shuttle measures roughly 3x9x8 inches (9x23x21 centimeters) and will be the heart of the set, although you'll have to make sure to leave some room in your kid's quarters for the Mars rover, helidrone and other items. 

This is a deal that will rocket away quickly, so be sure to get your copy of the Mars research shuttle before the discount disappears.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell is a contributing writer for Space.com who is one of the few Canadian journalists to report regularly on space exploration. She is the author or co-author of several books on space exploration. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota in Space Studies, and an M.Sc. from the same department. She also holds a bachelor of journalism degree from Carleton University in Canada, where she began her space-writing career in 2004. Besides writing, Elizabeth teaches communications at the university and community college level, and for government training schools. To see her latest projects, follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @howellspace.