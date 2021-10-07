Lego's Large Creative Brick Box is 27% off at Amazon in pre-Black Friday deal

Black Friday is on the horizon and Amazon has an early deal for your little brick builder with this Large Creative Brick Box (yes, it really comes in a box shaped like a Lego brick) that helps imaginative building and play.

The 790-piece Large Creative Brick Box is currently on sale for $37.99 at Amazon, down from its typical $59.99. That's a savings of $22, or 37%, but we're not sure how long this pre-Black Friday deal will last.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) toys and sets are a great way to educate young people and get them interested in these subjects while entertaining them. Lego's Large Creative Brick Box certainly falls right into the category because of the sheer range of possible structures (or rockets and space stations) to build, as well as the range of colors the set offers.

Because of its versatility, the pieces from this Lego set can be used to build houses, buildings, castles and so much more. Iit even includes a range of 33 different colors which will no doubt help capture the imagination of kids.

Lego's Large Creative Brick Box also includes three sets of eyes for the different animals you can build, six wheels and six wheel rims for the vehicles, and two different sized base plates for builders to put their creations on or set up a scene.

It's suitable for anyone over age 4 making it an ideal STEAM kit for any child this holiday season.