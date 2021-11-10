Hurry! This Lego Star Wars AT-ST deal is $30 at Walmart... but it's selling fast

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to spend your money on Lego, then you should take a look at this Lego AT-ST Raider deal, currently running at Walmart. It's chopping the price of this 540 piece kit down to just $30 as part of the retailer's annual November 10 sale. We were checking out this kit earlier today, and it was listed at $49.99, which makes this a massive $20 saving from only hours ago.

Now, hey, if you're a smart shopper you've probably seen this model for less than $50 over the course of 2021, and we've spotted it for around the $45 mark pretty frequently throughout the year. However, we've not seen it as low as $30 anywhere, which makes this a genuinely great deal. If you're a Walmart Plus subscriber, you'll get priority access to the deal, so it may be worth considering this.

Past experience has taught us that Lego Star Wars deals sell out fast, and at this price, the Lego AT-ST Raider will definitely be gone in a matter of hours. So, if you're looking for a new kit to build with kids (or yourself), and you've seen and loved The Mandalorian like we have, this is an excellent addition to your collection. If you're unsure, we even have a Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider review for you to help you decide.

This 540 piece kit is an enjoyable build, and with so many pieces, you get a lot of Lego for your money here. We like the minifigs it comes with too, and at this price it feels like a perfect Holiday gift.



What we love about the Lego AT-ST Raider is that it's a fun twist on a classic Star Wars vehicle. You get more color and variety here than with a standard AT-ST build, and you get a good selection of minifigs too. You can open the roof of the cockpit for this one, and there is room for a couple of characters inside.

Speaking of which, the star of the show is The Mandalorian himself, and you also get Cara Dune and a couple of Klatooinian raiders to help round out the kit.

This Lego AT-ST Raider deal won't stick around for long. It's recommended for 8+ years, and Lego is always on the Holiday wishlists of kids (of all ages), so we recommend just picking this up now, especially if Lego is a popular fixture in your household. You could wait for Black Friday, but we don't honestly think you'll get this much cheaper than $30, and there's a good chance Lego will discontinue this kit in the next few months, so it could become scarce.

If this isn't for you, we expect some other kits to be on sale during Black Friday itself. The Lego X-Wing and Lego Tie Fighter will likely be staples of the sales season.

