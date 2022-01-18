HTC VR headsets are on sale in the UK until the end of January

Starting today, HTC is running a Winter Savings event on its UK website with up to £250 off their VR headsets, ending on January 30.

The computer manufacturing company is known for making some of the best VR headsets on the market, so now is the best time to grab a great deal. Some of HTC's VR headsets feature on our best VR headsets guide - including the HTC Cosmos Elite (which is £250 off).

Of course, that isn't the only deal in their Winter Savings event as HTC is also offering £200 off the VIVE Cosmos headset and the VIVE Pro Eye. The world of virtual reality is an exciting one and headsets can help educate as well as entertain. If you can't quite find what you're after in this savings event then be sure to check out our VR headset deals page for more great offers.

VIVE Cosmos Elite £899 now £649 from HTC. Save £250 on a VR headset that features in our best VR headset guide. The VIVE Cosmos Elite comes with a library of pretty good games to choose from as well as solid tracking and good quality screens with a wide field of view.

VIVE Pro Eye £1,299 now £1,099 from HTC. Save £200 on a top-of-the-range VR headset. HTC say this has "Precision eye tracking combined with professional-grade sound and graphics". The company also say the VR headset is "designed for studios, home offices, and VR users who require a premium immersive experience".

VIVE Cosmos £699 now £499 from HTC. Save £200 on a VR headset that comes in at the lowest price out of the three on this page. HTC say "VIVE Cosmos is the world's first VR system with a suite of versatile modular options. Go beyond just gaming. Elevate your VR experience."

We were huge fans of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite when we reviewed it last year. We loved it's powerful specs and comfortable, lightweight design that made it ideal for longer gaming sessions. It does require a decent amount of space to get the most out of though, thanks largely to base stations that are used to track your movements. If you have the room though, it's a great choice.

If none of those VR headsets appeal to you, then you can also check out the new Vive Flow - standalone VR headset that we previewed last year. It's not currently on offer, but with it's £499 price tag, it's a pretty cheap way to dangle your feet into the waters of VR experiences.

