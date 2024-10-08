Prime Day VR deal: Best high-resolution model at its lowest price

If you're looking for a Prime Day VR headset deal, this is what you're looking for. The HTC VIVE Pro 2, which we rate as one of the best VR headsets out there, is 42% off and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Save 42% on the HTC VIVE Pro 2 this Prime Day and get the lowest-ever price when you get it from Amazon.

This is a serious bit of kit and this Prime Day, it's coming with a serious saving. You can take a look at our HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset review for a closer look but we think it's the best high-resolution model on the market. It features a 2448 x 2448 per eye resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120-degree field of view and it's compatible with both Steam VR and Viveport platforms. The full system, which includes controllers and base stations is 42% off but if you only want the headset, you can still save 36%.

This Prime Day, if you're looking to be blown away by stunning views but this deal isn't right for you, you should scroll through our best telescopes, best cameras and Amazon Prime Day Deals pages for more options.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: HTC Vive)

We found that this VR headset just about justifies its full price, so at 42% off, it's phenomenal value. It's a comfortable fit, even if at first it does seem a little large and the games and visuals you experience while using this headset are simply stunning. As it's compatible with both Steam VR and Viveport, you have a large catalog of games and experiences to choose from. While this headset has been available for a few years now, the technology holds up given that it's still a premium model and as a bonus, it's one of the few VR headset deals we've found this Prime Day.

Virtual reality is becoming more and more accessible to users as technology improves and prices aren't always astronomical. Unfortunately, there aren't many VR deals to choose from this Prime Day. But, waiting for Black Friday won't guarantee you an infinite number of discounts either, so you have to question, if you're looking for your next VR headset, if this is a deal you can afford to miss.

Key features: 2448x2448 per eye resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, comfortable fit, controllers and base stations included, 120-degree field of view, compatible with Steam VR and Viveport.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: Summer 2021

Price history: We've seen this model (the full system) retail for as high as $1400 and usually around the $1100- mark. That's why we think this deal is something you should seriously consider.

Price comparison: Amazon: $799.99 | Walmart: $1683.27 | Best Buy: N/A

Reviews consensus: This is rated as the best high-resolution VR headset on the market. "While it's not perfect, the HTC Vive Pro 2's high-res screen and speedy refresh rate make it worth your time."

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best VR Headsets

✅ Buy it if: You want a high-resolution, premium headset but you don't want to pay top dollar for it.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something a little more budget-friendly and resolution and refresh rate isn't everything to you.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.