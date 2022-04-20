Full moon looms under icon of Paris in incredible photo

Moon, meet monument.

The full moon of April 17 was caught beneath the notable Parisian landmark, the Arc de Triomphe, by long-time French astrophotographer Thierry Legault. (We've featured his work on Space.com numerous times.)

"It's a single exposure: no stacking, no assembling, no tampering . . . as close as possible to the real scene," Legault said on Twitter. He used a Sigma fp L camera and Sigma Art 135mm/F1.8 lens to achieve the epic shot.

The arch was first commissioned by Napoleon I in 1806, following a major victory at the Battle of Austerlitz — a key moment in the Napoleonic Wars during which the French attempted to gain dominion over much of Europe. Napoleon was eventually ousted from his emperor position and died in exile in 1821.

Paris, April 17 2022: the full Moon rises in line with the Arc de Triomphe and the Avenue des Champs-Elysées 🤩It's a single exposure: no stacking, no assembling, no tampering...as close as possible to the real scene 😊Sigma fp L & Sigma Art 135mm/1.8 pic.twitter.com/J0WEcFx7v6April 18, 2022 See more

Architect Jean-François Chalgrin used the Roman Arch of Titus as his inspiration; that 1st century monument (unfortunately) commemorates the Roman victory during the the Jewish War in Roman-controlled Judea of 66 to 74 CE, according to Yeshiva University. (That war notably included the destruction of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was never rebuilt.)

The Arc was completed in 1836 and today hosts the French unknown soldier from the First World War. It also serves as the starting point of Bastille Day celebrations, the official website for the Arc said.

