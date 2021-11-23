Early Black Friday deal: Save over $200 on the Fujifilm X-T4 on Amazon

Black Friday is here and we expect to see loads of great Black Friday camera deals this year, like this $200 saving on the Fujifilm X-T4. Currently available through Amazon for just $1499, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the model.

We're particularly excited about this deal because the X-T4 features in our best cameras guide. It works brilliantly in low light conditions – the ISO actually goes up to a staggering 51200 – which helps make it ideal for astrophotography. Pair it with your best astrophotography lens and you'll be able to get wonderful views of the night sky.

For the money you spend, you would expect a high quality camera, and that's exactly what you get with the Fujifilm X-T4. It's design is sleek, slim and easy to handle, it's particularly stylish and features dials at the top of the camera to control shutter speed.

Available at its lowest-ever price, the X-T4 is a wonderful mirrorless camera that's capable of taking stunning night sky images. Stock is low, so move quickly to take advantage of this deal.

The camera also comes with touchscreen capabilities although they're only meant for accessing the focus points. The screen also swivels up to 270 degrees and is flexible enough to flip 180, which is ideal for night or astro shoots.

Performance is also a strong point of this camera. As we mentioned, the ISO goes up to an impressive 51200, although you won't need any more than 12800 for night shoots. The in-body stabilization is great and the camera is equipped with 12 film simulation modes, designed to emulate the look and feel of the most popular of Fuji’s film stocks.

If you're unsure about this camera, you should check out our Fujifilm X-T4 camera review before buying. Despite this being a good price for this quality of camera ($1699.95 down to $1499.00) it is still an investment.

Stock is low on this particular model and we're expecting to see some supply issues this year, so our advice is to act quickly if you see a deal that suits you.

