'You’re going to feel exposed, vulnerable, and very isolated' — 'Alien Isolation 2' creative director talks upping the scare factor for the sequel (interview)

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Released in 2014, "Alien: Isolation" was a sci-fi horror gaming masterpiece that combined stealth, survival horror mechanics, and cinema's greatest monster to create an underpants-ruiningly terrifying experience. After earning phenomenal reviews, winning awards, and selling millions of copies globally, players were left clamouring for a sequel. Now, 12 years later, it's finally happening.

In June 2026, fans got what they’ve been waiting for: their first real glimpse into what Alien: Isolation 2 has in store . From the trailer, we learned that players will play as a survey team member at a small Weyland-Yutani outpost called Kurosaki Station. When a ship crashes in the nearby forest, you head out to search for survivors, but the search-and-rescue mission quickly becomes a fight for survival when you start being hunted by a xenomorph.

While Alien: Isolation 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, more info is expected later this year, including our hands-on preview at Gamescom 2026 (which is coming later this week). In the meantime, Space caught up with Al Hope, the Creative Director for Alien: Isolation 2, to chat about what it’s like to create horror in video games and what fans can expect from the sequel.

Space.com: Alien: Isolation is considered one of the scariest games ever made. In fact, many people see it as the scariest game ever. Do you think you’ve discovered the secret to great video game horror?

Hope: "What can I say, we had the best source material in the world to work with. We spent so long deconstructing Ridley Scott’s 1979 movie when making Alien: Isolation to really understand the building blocks, and how it evokes such a unique and striking sense of horror to this day.

"That’s what we build into our games. That sense of powerlessness against an unknowable, unkillable foe. The ‘perfect organism’ as Ash dubs it. And you’re its prey in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. We’re taking that brand of horror even further in Alien: Isolation 2."

(Image credit: The Creative Assembly)

Space.com: We have new sets in Alien: Isolation 2, from woodlands to an outpost settlement. What was it like taking the claustrophobic, outer space terror of the first game and transporting it into new environments and settings? Were there any challenges in keeping the horror alive in these areas, or did the new settings help create terror of their own?

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Hope: "In many ways, the sequel is a blend of the old and the new. You’ll experience that familiar claustrophobia you felt on Sevastopol Station in the first game while exploring the facilities on Kurosaki in the sequel. You’ll be hunted mercilessly, and you’ll need to improvise in order to change the odds and survive. These are the cornerstones of what we term the ‘Isolation Experience.’

"But as you’ve guessed, the exterior environments in Alien: Isolation 2 have a kind of horror all their own. You might feel some initial sense of relief when escaping the claustrophobic confines of the colony, but the exterior areas are storm-ravaged and wildly inhospitable. The violent weather can rob you of your senses, and yes, the Alien will hunt you outdoors as well, in ways you haven’t experienced before. You’re going to feel exposed, vulnerable, and very isolated."

(Image credit: The Creative Assembly)

Space.com: Over the last few decades, the Alien franchise feels like it’s drifted more and more into the action genre. What encouraged you to take Alien back to its horror roots with Isolation?

Hope: "Back then, we wanted to provide, for the very first time, the experience of encountering and trying to survive against cinema's greatest killer. In a way, it was the game we always wanted to play."

Space.com: In Predator: Badlands, we got our biggest Alien-Predator crossover yet outside of the AVP franchise. With the debate settled and it now firmly canon that the universes are shared, can players expect any Predator easter eggs in Alien: Isolation 2?

Hope: "Our focus in the sequel is very much on placing you in the shoes of a character who has no prior knowledge of the Alien, and who encounters it for the first time.

"How she reacts to that, and how you deal with it through your choices and actions, is where the drama lies. While we will have other NPCs and threats which contribute to that drama, the Predator isn’t a character or concept we’re factoring into the game."

(Image credit: The Creative Assembly)

Space.com: It's been over 10 years since the first game, and many fans started wondering if we were ever going to get a sequel. What took so long to make a sequel happen, and do you think waiting so long helped (or hindered) you at all when making the game?

Hope: "We’d always intended to make a sequel. Even during the development of the original, we had a number of ideas regarding the direction the next game could take.

"But we also had some great opportunities to work on other titles and try some new stuff out, like Halo Wars 2. But again, the hope was always to return with another Isolation game, and now that we’re back in full flow, it feels like coming home."

(Image credit: The Creative Assembly)

Space.com: Timeline-wise, Alien: Isolation takes place between the first two movies, and the sequel apparently takes place just months after the first game. So in the larger Alien timeline, gamers are still playing a story that happens between the first two movies. Does the game’s place in the larger timeline impact how you told the story?

Hope: That’s right, so the original game takes place around 15 years after the events of Alien, and Alien: Isolation 2 picks up a few months after the first game. Its place in the timeline means we’re continuing to draw inspiration from that lo-fi, sci-fi world of tactile, analogue equipment, and environmental features you can touch and feel. Now that we’re expressing those aesthetics in the context of a Weyland-Yutani colony, we have a whole new canvas to explore artistically.

Alien: Isolation 2 is releasing on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, though there is no fixed release date at this time.