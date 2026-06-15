These are the 7 best sci-fi games I saw at Summer Game Fest 2026

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Science fiction is a stalwart genre when it comes to video games, with some of the biggest gaming franchises out there taking us to strange new worlds… or bringing invading aliens down to our world.

The beauty of sci-fi is that it's so versatile; we've got sci-fi shooters, sci-fi racers, sci-fi strategy, sci-fi horror. Want a narrative-driven Among Us spin-off? It's there. How about an X-COM-like strategy game set in the Star Wars universe? Got you covered.

Summer Game Fest was last week, and we scoured the show floor to find the most exciting upcoming sci-fi games coming out in 2026 and beyond. There was a great mix of legacy franchises and fresh blood to experience. I didn't have time to play everything, but these were the seven best sci-fi games I saw at Summer Game Fest 2026.

1. Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved - Official Cinematic Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a fully fledged remake of the first Halo game's campaign. I played a 30-minute demo and part of the mission, The Silent Cartographer. It’s quite literally the same as I remembered on the original Xbox (as well as the Xbox 360 Anniversary Edition remaster), but that's no bad thing. As soon as I stepped onto those sandy beaches and felt the smooth Warthog driving, the nostalgic memories came flooding back.

The guns feel as snappy as ever, too. The pistol is satisfying to pop headshots with, and of course, I loved getting up and close and personal with the Plasma Pistol to drain enemy shields before finishing them off with a swift melee.