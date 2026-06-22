'Control Resonant' takes inspiration from 'Devil May Cry', 'Neon Genesis Evangelion', and 'Inception' to craft a trippy sci-fi action game

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The more things change, the more things stay the same.

Screenshot from Control: Resonant. A person with glowing hands faces off against red, monstrous creatures on a rainy city street with neon lights.
(Image credit: Remedy)

You certainly can't accuse Remedy Entertainment of playing it safe and sticking to what they know.

2019's Control was a third-person shooter, last year's multiplayer spin-off, FBC: Firebreak, was a first-person shooter, and now this year's direct follow-up, Control Resonant, is a melee-focused action game. Despite the genre flip, though, it's undeniably Control — a freaky sci-fi horror mash-up that's dripping with atmosphere.

We played 40 minutes of Control Resonant at Summer Games Fest, and spoke with lead level designer Anne-Marie Grönroos about the new enemy designs, architecture, and sci-fi influences. Here's what we learned about one of this year's most anticipated upcoming sci-fi games.