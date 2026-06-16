Move over 'Mass Effect': 'Exodus' just got an extended gameplay reveal, and we are beyond hyped for this sci-fi RPG

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Jun Aslan with his two interstellar companions in "Exodus"

Like some enticing interstellar object imminently entering our solar system sometime in the near future, Archetype Entertainment's highly anticipated " Exodus " sci-fi RPG adventure game will eventually land on Earth sometime in 2027 if all the cosmic tumblers align… and we sincerely hope they do!

Chris King, Game Director for "Exodus," recently hosted an extended gameplay reveal during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026, and we were treated to an exhilarating advance peek at some "Mass Effect"-style gunplay and epic side quest drama.

The result was a jaw-dropping tour through the upcoming sci-fi RPG's storytelling, dialogue , combat tactics, weaponry, stealth modes, companions, and diverse denizens of this astonishingly rich universe.