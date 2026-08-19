13 sci-fi books that inspired our favorite shows and movies
These are the books that inspired our favorite science fiction worlds on the big and small screens, including novels from Andy Weir, Emily St. John Mandel and Mary Shelley.
The world of science fiction started with the written word, long before it hit the silver screen. Stories of man-made life, Martians, and other marvelous subject matter were being read long before the first sci-fi movie was released in 1902: Georges Méliès' "A Trip to the Moon". Some of these stories became classic tales that have been repeatedly adapted for Hollywood and television, think Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" and H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds."
This isn't by any means an exhaustive list but these are the sci-fi books that inspired some of our favorite movies and shows. We have big names like Project Hail Mary and Dune, as well as more obscure titles like the haunting Under the Skin and Stalker. We have included links to the best streaming services to watch each adaptation on right now, but for those of you who are tired of endless subscriptions, we have provided the 4K and Blu-ray releases so you can physically own your favorite media again.
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Plans start at $10.99/month
Max, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle plans start at $19.99/month
Plans start at $10.99/month
Max, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle plans start at $19.99/month
Free 30-day trial for new Prime members with plans starting at $8.99/month for Prime Video or $14.99/month for Amazon Prime.
Plans start at $10.99/month
Max, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle plans start at $19.99/month
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle plans start at $11.99/month — the same price as Hulu alone.
Hulu, Disney Plus and Max bundle plans start at $19.99/month
Plans start at $10.99/month
Max, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle plans start at $19.99/month
Books are often sidelined in today's visual-obsessed world, but I think they deliver a stronger experience that movies and shows just can't replicate. Now don't get me wrong, I love the movie adaptation of Annihilation, but I have a very special connection to the book. I read it multiple times before the movie release and it made me feel immersed in the inherent weirdness of the natural world and think about how alien our own planet is. The book always came to mind when taking a walk out in the forest and seeing the hypnotic curl of a fern or a bird alighting on a branch inches away from me.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.