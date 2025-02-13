I test and review Lego sets for a living and Lego's 25th Anniversary R2-D2 is now one of the lowest prices I've ever seen it
You can save 18% on the Lego Star Wars R2-D2, suitable for those aged 10 and up, making it very nearly the cheapest I've ever seen.
Name me a more iconic droid than R2-D2. Go on, I'll wait. C-3PO? Okay, I'll give you that — and while there is a Lego C-3PO, it isn't currently 18% off. Lego Star Wars R2-D2 is, however, one of the cheapest prices it's ever been.
Save 18% on Lego Star Wars R2-D2 on Amazon: it was $99.99, now currently $82.36.
There have been several Lego versions of R2-D2 over the years. This one is the latest, released in 2024 to celebrate Lego Star Wars' 25th anniversary. It might not be quite as big as the UCS version that came before it, but it's a more manageable size and with a 10+ age rating, it's a slightly easier build suitable for kids, too.
While 18% isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on a Lego set, this does put Lego Star Wars R2-D2 at one of the lowest prices I've ever seen it. Since the set's release last March, it's consistently been full price. So this discount is more than welcome. I'm not sure it'll last, so if you want to bag it, grab it before Amazon runs out of stock.
Save 18% on Lego Star Wars R2-D2, released last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars. This is close to the cheapest we've ever seen this set, so grab it while stocks last. This set comes with 1050 pieces, a display plaque and two minifigures.
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 is made up of 1,050 pieces, making it pretty good value even at full price. It's been given an age rating of 10+, which means its building process shouldn't be too complicated, allowing kids to complete it with minimal supervision.
While this model isn't an Ultimate Collector's Series model, it still comes with a display plaque providing details about R2-D2. It even comes with two minifigures: A tiny R2-D2 and a collectible Darth Malak.
I particularly like that R2-D2 has moving parts. Its head can rotate 360 degrees, a third leg can be attached to put R2-D2 in a resting position, and it comes with numerous attachable tools including a periscope.
Key features: 1,050 pieces, age 10+, set number 75379
Product launched: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price that R2-D2 has been since its launch. It's rarely been spotted under MSRP.
Price comparison: Amazon: $82.36 | Lego: $99.99 | Target: $82.99 | Walmart: $84.99
Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed Lego R2-D2 yet, but GamesRadar has, who were pleased with how the set looks and says it finds a nice middle ground between being a playset and a display piece.
GamesRadar: ★★★★
✅ Buy it if: You're an R2-D2 fan, or simply like Lego Star Wars: This 25th anniversary set makes a great display piece.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a bigger, more challenging build. It's at the end of its life now, but you might be lucky enough to still find stock of 2022's larger R2-D2 model.
