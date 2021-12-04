'The Boy Whose Head Was Filled With Stars,' a beautifully illustrated children's book about Edwin Hubble, is now on sale

"The Boy Whose Head Was Filled with Stars" tells the story of astronomer Edwin Hubble by imagining his childhood wonder of the night sky.

The picture book follows Hubble from his youth and paints his biography in a way that teaches and entertains. We aren't the only ones who think so: the book has garnered several awards since its publication. The California Reading Association made it a EUREKA! Nonfiction Children's Book Honor Award Winner; Air & Space Magazine named it the Best Children's Book of 2021; and it has received great marks from Kirkus, Publisher's Weekly and The New York Times.

If Hubble's name sounds familiar, he is the figure whose name was lent to the famous space telescope that has been photographing the universe for more than 30 years. Hubble is renowned for determining that there are more galaxies than our own, and that the universe is expanding.

Hardcover editions of "The Boy Whose Head Was Filled with Stars" are now available for $13.00 at Amazon. That's almost $5 (28%) less expensive than its retail price.

The book will bring the magic of curiosity to your home this holiday season. Published early this year, the illustrated book beautifully pairs a trio of thematic questions — "How many stars are in the sky? How did the universe begin? Where did it come from?" — with speckled starscapes and sweeping lines.

The 52-page book was written by children's book author Isabelle Marinov. Astrophysicist and science communicator Roberto Trotta collaborated on the book. The fantastic illustrations were created by Deborah Marcero.

Trotta and Marcero have other space-themed books out there, so check them out if you'd like to add to your cosmic collection.

If you want more of Marcero's gorgeous illustrations (and you will), the first book in her Haylee and Comet series was published in 2021. Hardcover editions of "Haylee and Comet: A Tale of Cosmic Friendship" are now on sale for $13.60 at Amazon. The series follows a girl and her comet friend, and the next two books of their story will be published in 2022.

