Earth will experience 2 eclipses this month. Here's what you need to know

Both the sun and the moon will experience eclipses this month, although seeing them both in person could be tricky.

The Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse will be visible from eight states in the U.S. Southwest. This type of eclipse happens when the moon is slightly farther away from Earth than usual, making it appear too small to block out the entire sun and instead leave a thin "ring of fire" visible.

For those outside the path of annularity, a partial solar eclipse will also be visible throughout the entire United States. See our guide on everything you need to know about North America's "ring of fire" eclipse for a full list of viewing times and locations, including maps.

And later in the month, on Oct. 28, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible from much of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe, Africa, Asia, Antarctica and Oceania. During the partial lunar eclipse, the moon will pass through Earth's shadow, making it appear less bright than usual. The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 3:36 p.m. EDT (1936 GMT) and end at 4:53 p.m. EDT (2053 GMT).

Annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023

The next annular eclipse will take place on Oct. 2, 2024, when a ring of fire will be visible from the Pacific Ocean and parts of South America.

But eclipse watchers have another event to be excited about: A total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 that is already being hailed as the "Great American Eclipse."

In fact, the ring of fire annular eclipse on Oct. 14 is being used as a "warm-up" by scientists who are preparing to conduct atmospheric and heliospheric research during the upcoming 2024 total eclipse.

The path of annularity during the "ring of fire" solar eclipse as it crosses the U.S. on Oct. 14, 2023. (Image credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio)

Partial lunar eclipse on Oct. 28, 2023

The partial lunar eclipse on Oct. 28 is the second lunar eclipse of the year after a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. That eclipse saw the full Flower Moon pass through the outermost part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

To determine if you will be able to witness the Oct. 28 partial lunar eclipse for yourself, In-The-Sky.org has assembled a helpful map of locations that will be able to see the moon enter Earth's shadow.

A map showing the locations of the partial lunar eclipse of Oct. 28 created by In-the-Sky.org. (Image credit: In-The-Sky.org)

While lunar eclipses can be viewed with the unaided or unprotected eye, witnessing solar eclipses requires the right protection. To safely view the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse or any other solar eclipse, you must use certified solar filters at all times. Even cameras, binoculars and telescopes will need these filters.

Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.

