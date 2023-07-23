10 breathtaking locations to see October 2023's 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, a 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse will be visible across the Americas, including here at the Tule National Wildlife Refuge.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, a 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Americas, but only to those who make a plan to see it.

Unless you live within a narrow path just 118-137 miles wide in the U.S. — which includes Albuquerque and San Antonio, but no other major cities — you'll see just a partial solar eclipse . Stretching from Oregon through Texas in the US, and on to central and South America, the sight of a ring of light around the moon will be visible from a slew of U.S. National Parks and International Dark Sky Parks.

Monument Valley in Arizona, Bryce Canyon in Utah and Mesa Verde in Colorado will all get a good view, but here are 10 other lesser-known beauty spots that will be perfect locations for this rare event.

All times come from timeanddate and are for the 'ring of fire' only. A partial solar eclipse will begin and end about 80 minutes before and after the ring.

Related: 'Ring of fire' from US national parks: 7 great places to see the annular solar eclipse 2023

The Oregon Dunes

regon Dunes National Recreation Area, Oregon, USA. (Image credit: Cameron MacPhail / Aurora Photos via Getty Images)

The Oregon Dunes Location: Oregon Dunes Day Use Area, Oregon Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 9:15

A vast and otherworldly landscape — one of the world's largest coastal sand dunes in the world — awaits you at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area between Florence and Coos Bay in southern Oregon.

If you want to be as near to the centreline as possible for a perfect 'ring of fire' as low as it gets to the horizon (just 17º to the southeast) head to the Oregon Dunes Day Use Area , which has facilities. It's also the jumping-off point for the Oregon Dunes Loop Trail , a two-mile round-trip out to the beach and back on a hard-packed surface. Know that it's been cloudy here on October 14 about 58% of the time since 2000, according to timeanddate .

Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge

The annular solar eclipse can be viewed from Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge. (Image credit: David Madison via Getty Images)

Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge Location: Tule Lake, California Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 9:18 a.m. PDT, 2 mins, 5 secs

During a solar eclipse, the drop in sunlight begins to become apparent when about 50% of the sun is blocked. Be at Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge in northern California by 8:30 a.m. and you may begin to see increased activity among the hundreds of species of migrating birds that live here. Either way, it's a scenic place to visit, with the 'ring of fire' about 20º up in the southeast. A good place to be for the longest 'ring of fire' and an overlook view would be the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center's Sheepy Ridge Trail. Timeanddate rate the area as cloudy 38% of the time on October 14 since 2000.

Related: Annular solar eclipse October 2023: Plan your trip to see the amazing 'ring of fire' eclipse with these top tips

Massacre Rim Dark Sky Sanctuary

The Massacre Rim Dark Sky National Conservation Area is a great location for skywatching. (Image credit: Sydney Martinez/Travel Nevada)

Massacre Rim Dark Sky Sanctuary Location: northeast of Via, northwest Nevada Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 9:19 a.m. PDT, 3 mins, 42 secs

If you're after somewhere very remote with scenic vistas and you're prepared for off-grid travel then head to one of the world's best places for stargazing. Recognized as a Dark Sky Sanctuary — land that has an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights, according to DarkSky — the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-run Massacre Rim (recently renamed the Massacre Rim Dark Sky National Conservation Area ) is within the traditional territory of the Northern Paiute. It's about 150 miles north of Reno. Dispersed camping is allowed throughout. The eclipse will be 21º above the southeast horizon and the area is cloudy 30% of the time on October 14, according to timeanddate .

Lake Powell

View the annular solar eclipse from Padre Bay and Lake Powell. (Image credit: Adria Photography via Getty Images)

Lake Powell Location: Colorado River, Arizona/Utah Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 9:30 a.m. MST, 2 mins 8 secs

Page, Arizona lies just south of the southern limit of the path of totality so the only way to experience a 'ring of fire' from Lake Powell is to take to the water. Although it doesn't go all the way to Rainbow Bridge National Monument — the world's highest natural bridge — a Ring of Fire Eclipse Boat Tour will view the eclipse from Lake Powell. It's included in a Ring of Fire Eclipse Lodge Package, staying at Lake Powell Resort . Or you could take a Ring of Fire Eclipse Houseboat Package from Wahweap or Bullfrog Marinas. There is a 20% chance of clouds in this area, according to timeanddate, and the eclipse will be around 31º above the southeastern horizon.

Boulder and Scenic Byway 12

Watch the annular solar eclipse from Kodachrome Basin State Park. (Image credit: july7th via Getty Images)

Boulder and Scenic Byway 12 Location: Boulder, Utah Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 10:27 a.m. MDT, 4 mins 30 secs

A small town in a remote yet spectacular region, Boulder is just shy of the centerline and well-positioned for exploring All-American Road: Scenic Byway 12 . Stretching from Panguitch to Torrey, this 122-mile road passes Red Canyon, Kodachrome Basin State Park, the Hogsback, Tropic Shale, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Escalante Petrified Forest, Anasazi State Park Museum (the latter in Boulder itself) and Capitol Reef National Park.

Related: 10 best events across the US to celebrate the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse

Canyon of the Ancients National Monument

Cutthroat castle in Canyon of Ancients National Monument. (Image credit: Matt Champlin via Getty Images)

Canyon of the Ancients National Monument Location: Montezuma and Dolores counties, Colorado Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 10:31 a.m. MDT, 3 mins 0 secs

Only the southwest corner of Colorado is visited by the path of annularity, but it crosses some spectacular landscapes. Mesa Verde National Park is sure to be busy for the eclipse, but just south and overlooked by many is Canyons of the Ancients National Monument . Packed with kivas, cliff dwellings, shrines, petroglyphs and many other indigenous archaeological sites, it's on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land so dispersed camping is allowed. Don't miss the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center and Museum in Dolores.

Petroglyph National Monument

Petroglyph National Monument Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 10:34 a.m. MDT, 4 mins 48 secs

'Ground zero' for this eclipse will be Albuquerque, where the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is being held. It's also one of the easiest cities to fly into. If you find yourself in New Mexico's capital but want somewhere scenic and quieter to watch the eclipse consider Petroglyph National Monument . About eight miles from central Albuquerque, there are four hiking trails and the eclipse will be 36º up in the southeast. This spot is rated as having 25% chance of cloud by timeanddate.

Stonehenge II

This stonehenge replica is in the path of annularity for October 2023's annular solar eclipse. (Image credit: Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Stonehenge II Location: Ingram, Texas Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 11:50 a.m. CDT, 4 mins 9 secs

There may be no solar eclipse at the real Stonehenge in England for 370 years, but this replica of the 5,000 years old monument in the Texas Hill Country will get two in six months. On the campus of the Hill Country Arts Foundation since 2010, $20 gets you a parking spot nearby on October 14, 2023 , with the eclipse 46° up in the southeast. There's a 57% chance of cloud according to timeanddate. It's also worth knowing that this site is at the crossroads of the two eclipses, so come back on April 8, 2024, and you can experience 4 minutes 25 seconds of totality.

Uxmal Ancient Maya City

Uxmal is large pre Columbian Mayan ruin, about 60 miles south of Mérida in state of Yucatán, Mexico. (Image credit: photography by p. lubas via Getty Images)

Uxmal Ancient Maya City Location: Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 11:23 a.m. CST, 3 mins 46 secs

As well as eight states in the US southwest the path of this eclipse also surges across Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. One irresistible destination is the pyramids of the Uxmal Archaeological Ruins Zone , an ancient Mayan city on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. A little over an hour's drive south of Mérida, the main reason to go is for the pyramids, though they can no longer be climbed. Don't miss Chichén Itzá nearby, though it's just outside the path of this eclipse. The greatest eclipse will occur when the sun is located around 61° above the horizon. Know that Uxmal was cloudy for 90% of the time on October 14 since 2001 , according to timeanddate.

Caño Cristales

You can watch the annular solar eclipse from the infamous Caño Cristales. (Image credit: Kelly Cheng via Getty Images)

Caño Cristales Location: Serrania de la Macarena, Columbia Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 13:39 a.m. COT, 4 mins 52 secs