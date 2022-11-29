You can get 3 months of Discovery+ at $0.99 a month for Cyber Monday, but act fast

There's no shortage of streaming deals for Cyber Monday, but if you're looking for in-depth documentaries and TV series about science, exploration and the Earth we live on, this Cyber Monday deal on Discovery+ has what you need.

Right now, you can get Discovery+ for just $0.99 for the first three months (opens in new tab), saving you $12 off the usual $4.99/month price, which is an impressive 80% off the cost of the ad-free subscription.

Discovery+ is home to over 55,000 episodes of the streaming service's more than 2,500 shoes, including its annual science-life features like Shark Week, CNN Originals and more. You'll also get access to Science Channel documentaries, which are packed with space-age features and TV shows like NASA's Unexplained Files and Truth Behind the Moon Landing.

While the science and technology documentaries are what caught our eye, Discovery+ is also home to a veritable cornucopia of life and home program, with choes from the HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet and TLC filling its run sheets. Programming from the Discovery Channel is a given, for sure.

The TV series and documentaries from all of these networks are included in the Discovery+ subscription alongside some originals specific to the streaming service. Once you sign up, you'll be billed for for the first three months at 99 cents automatically, with the subscription renewing at the usual price of $4.99/month once trial period ends unless you opt to cancel it.

Discovery+ is not the only streaming service deal out there for Cyber Monday. NBC's Peacock streaming service is $1.99/month for the first year, while you can save 50% on Paramount Plus and grab a Hulu + Disney Plus deal for Cyber Monday.

