Save 15% with this Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ telescope deal

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ is an excellent companion for astronomers exploring the vastness of the universe and now it's 15% off.

With Celestron's Starsense software, finding celestial objects becomes a breeze, eliminating the need for complex star maps or bright reference stars. Priced at $399, it offers great value for its intermediate-level features (opens in new tab). It's also worth noting that some of the best telescopes and telescope deals are Celestron models. We reviewed the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ telescope and you can check it out for a more detailed look.

This achromatic refractor telescope features a 102mm aperture, offering superior observation quality. Its focal length of approximately 660mm strikes a balance between magnification and field of view. The sturdy alt-azimuth mount ensures stability and precise movement. When testing this telescope we found that it has the heavier mounting type of the Starsense series; a Vixen-type or CG-5 dovetail mount so other instruments with this mounting type can be used on the mount as well making it more versatile. The 102AZ includes two eyepieces, a red dot finder scope, and a smartphone adapter, all of which are of high quality.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ: was $469.95 , now $399 at Amazon Save 15% on an excellent telescope for those without much stargazing experience. It's smartphone enabled with the power of the Starsense app that can guide you through the night sky with a vast database of targets. It also comes with a mount, a preassembled tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope, an accessory tray and a smartphone dock.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ strikes a good balance between push-to and computerized features by linking with the smartphone app for aided manual navigation of the night sky, making it an attractive choice at its current price point. Its smartphone integration relies on plate solving technology, comparing actual night sky images with the Starsense database.

The accompanying app allows users to save favorite sky areas and provides a 'tonight's best observing list' tailored to their time and location. However, please ensure compatibility with the proprietary app before purchasing, as it is the telescope's main advantage, though it can be used without this feature.

Equipped with a fully coated achromatic objective lens, the 102AZ minimizes chromatic aberrations and maximizes light transmission, resulting in bright and detailed images. With a moderate aperture size of 102mm, it excels at gathering light. The included 25mm and 10mm eyepieces provide magnifications of 26x and 66x, respectively.

It's worth noting that the 102AZ is designed primarily for viewing and not astrophotography. Its moderate magnification and focal length are unsuitable for planetary photography, and it lacks the necessary equatorial mount for clear long-exposure shots. However, this is to be expected, as it is not intended for astrophotography purposes.

