Save 30% on Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for Prime Day

Celestron has some great deals on skywatching gear for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including some stellar sales on binoculars.
Today and tomorrow (June 21-22) you can snag Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for just $102.99, or 30% off from the regular price of $146.95.
This versatile pair of binoculars is great for both stargazing and birdwatching, making them good for travel and outdoor uses. They are water-resistant, lightweight and easy to use, with eyeglass-friendly, twist-on eyecups.
Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binocular:
$146.95 $102.99 at Amazon
Great for terrestrial and astronomical observations, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is lightweight and waterproof. It comes with a carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual.View Deal
You can find more great deals on Celestron's binoculars and telescopes here. For other out-of-this-world Prime Day deals on space swag, check out Space.com's Prime Day deals hub.
