Save 30% on Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for Prime Day

Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 are 30% off for Prime Day 2021.

Celestron has some great deals on skywatching gear for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including some stellar sales on binoculars.

Today and tomorrow (June 21-22) you can snag Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for just $102.99, or 30% off from the regular price of $146.95.

This versatile pair of binoculars is great for both stargazing and birdwatching, making them good for travel and outdoor uses. They are water-resistant, lightweight and easy to use, with eyeglass-friendly, twist-on eyecups.

Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binocular: $146.95 $102.99 at Amazon

Great for terrestrial and astronomical observations, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is lightweight and waterproof. It comes with a carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual.View Deal

You can find more great deals on Celestron's binoculars and telescopes here. For other out-of-this-world Prime Day deals on space swag, check out Space.com's Prime Day deals hub.

