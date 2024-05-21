Observe the sun in detail and save 25% on Celestron's EclipSmart binoculars

If you're looking to view the sun safely following recent solar activity , this deal is exactly what you need. The Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 binoculars are a specialist bit of solar-observing equipment from a widely trusted manufacturer and now, they're 25% off on Amazon .

Save 25% on the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 binoculars on Amazon today.

In our review of the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 binoculars , we found there's a lot to like about them. You can achieve excellent close-ups of sunspots , they're affordable (especially now that they come with a considerable discount) and they come with a tripod adaptor jack, which can be handy for comfort and longer viewing sessions. Crucially, the polymer glass solar filters on the objective lenses meet the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard, so you can safely view the Sun.

We would never recommend looking at the Sun without sufficient protection or specialist equipment. If you're considering your next bit of skywatching gear, you should also check out our best binoculars , best solar binoculars, binoculars deals and best binoculars for kids pages.

Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Binoculars: was $119.95 , now $89.95 at Amazon . Save 25% on some binoculars that will help you check out the Sun, safely and with impressive clarity — while also being strong enough for you to share them with the younger members of your family.

Other magnifications and objective lens sizes are available, with a discount too, but this particular model offers a lot and comes with the largest discount. The 50mm objective lens diameter is large and allows for a wider field of view than the smaller models and the 12x magnification means there's plenty of viewing power to view the Sun safely.

We would recommend these binoculars for solar observation. They're not perfect, we did find a little color fringing and that the accessories weren't premium quality but at this price, they're pretty good. We did find that you get detailed views, they're value for money and the tripod adaptor jack gives you the option of using a tripod, should you want. For this price, a carry case, lens cleaning cloth, eyepiece covers and a strap are included, which gives you quite a bit of kit for your money.

Key Specs: Polymer glass solar filters on the objective lenses meet the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard, 50mm objective lens diameter, 12x magnification, waterproof design, accessories include a carry case, strap, covers and a cleaning cloth. It also features a tripod adaptor jack.

Consensus: These solid binoculars have a coating to help you watch solar phenomena with peace of mind, as well as 12x magnification and a carry case included in the box. There's a tripod adapter jack, too, making it easy to affix to your tripod of choice.

Buy if: You want binoculars for observing anything involving the sun safely, particularly if you have a tripod already.

Don't buy if: You want something more portable — these will be a little bulkier for some due to their porro prism design.

