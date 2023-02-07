Save a stellar 47% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70 AZ telescope

If you're wanting to get into astronomy and you're looking for the right telescope, Amazon has knocked 45% off the Celestron AstroMaster 70 AZ, which could be perfect for what you're looking for.

The 47% discount is a saving of $90 (well, $90.52 to be precise) on a telescope from a well known and reliable manufacturer that features in our best telescopes for kids guide. If you want a closer, more detailed look at this telescope then you can always check out our Celestron AstroMaster 70 AZ telescope review.

While this telescope might not share the same viewing power as some of the best telescopes on the market, this is a top deal and we have a guide for the best telescope deals out there. It's a more affordable price point for telescopes, it offers good-quality optics and comes with a number of accessories. For more great telescopes like this one, why not check out our best telescopes for beginners guide.

Celestron AstroMaster 70 AZ Refractor Telescope was $189.95 now $90.52 on Amazon. Save 45% on a brilliant telescope that's well suited for those without much or any previous stargazing experience. You get fully coated optics, a 70mm aperture, a collapsible tripod, eyepieces and a red dot finder scope.

There's much to like about this telescope aside from the sizable deal. You get a lot for your money and the discount on top of the already low price-point makes this all the more worthwhile. Above all else, the optics are good, they're fully coated and combined with a 70mm aperture, making views of the moon and planets more than decent.

There's also a host of accessories on offer for your money. You get a collapsible tripod, two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm), a red dot finder scope, a free download of Starry Night software and a 2-year US warranty. If you haven't got much previous stargazing experience, there's a lot here to enhance your experience and help you in the world of astronomy.

You also get a panning handle so you can track any night sky targets with ease. A 47% saving is massive, especially for an already low price point and considering you get the usual Celestron reliability you'd expect. While you do get a few accessories, this is a no-frills, manual telescope so if you get a fully hands-on stargazing experience.

