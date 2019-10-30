How to Carve a James Webb Space Telescope Pumpkin for a Very NASA Halloween

The James Webb Web level 3 pumpkin-carving template features the James Webb Space Telescope's giant golden mirror, which consists of 18 individual hexagons. Half of the pattern incorporates a spider web overlay, making it the most difficult of the carving templates.

NASA has shared a trio of templates so you can carve your very own James Webb Space Telescope-themed pumpkin this Halloween.

Each template includes carving instructions and a difficulty rating to match your jack-o'-lantern expertise. The level 1 template features a pattern for carving a profile view of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), while the level 2 template includes a pattern for carving the telescope's giant golden mirror, which consists of 18 individual hexagons.

The level 3 template, which is rated as the most difficult, is called the James Webb Web and includes a pattern for the golden mirror with a spider web overlay.

You can download the carving templates online and send photos of your carved pumpkins to jwst@lists.nasa.gov , or tag @NASAWebb on Twitter or Instagram to share your final product. (Send them to us as well at community@space.com.)

A simpler carving design focuses on the James Webb Space Telescope's giant golden mirror of hexagons. (Image credit: Peter Sooy)

Every year, scientists and engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, also celebrate Halloween with a pumpkin-carving contest . Participants use various elements and props to create elaborate displays. NASA shared a fun guide with a few tips and tricks that JPL engineers use to carve their pumpkins.

You can also celebrate Halloween this year with a space-themed costume. In 2018, Ethan Siegel, a theoretical astrophysicist and science author, created a wearable version of the JWST . NASA also shared a few other JWST-themed costumes from previous Halloweens and tutorials for making your own.

Are you planning a #NASAWebb costume for Halloween? 🎃 Please tag us, so we can appreciate and share! Here are some past examples and two tutorials for you: https://t.co/qFp8HL67wA and https://t.co/KaDlS8Qv1j (Images credit: Kellie Gerardi/Dirk Shoellner/Nina Cohen) #nasacostume pic.twitter.com/gN7zzoVZJ8October 28, 2019