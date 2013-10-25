Space Halloween Pumpkins a Cosmic Treat (Photos)

SpaceX Halloween Pumpkins 2013

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

Private spaceflight company SpaceX tweeted this photo, writing, "Getting festive in the rocket factory. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/BRZRCSOMSy," on Oct. 31, 2013.

Swarm Mission Jack-o'-Lantern

V.A. Ridley

A depiction of the three-satellite Swarm mission was carved into a Halloween jack-o’-lantern – the artistry of geomagnetist Victoria Anne Ridley from the British Geological Survey, Edinburgh, UK. Swarm is planned for launch in November.

'Astropumpkins' by Victor C. Rogus

Victor C. Rogus

Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

The Sun 'Astropumpkin'

Victor C. Rogus

Victor C. Rogus writes in an e-mail message to SPACE.com, "These Atlantic Giants [pumpkins] I grew myself, and were by no means world records, but the 'sun' weighed in at over 200 lbs." This "astropumpkin" is from his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

The Planets Among the Stars 'Astropumpkin'

Victor C. Rogus

Planets gape and stars glow. Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

Comet ISON 'Astropumpkin'

Victor C. Rogus

Comet ISON seems worried! Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

The Planets Among the Stars 'Astropumpkin'

Victor C. Rogus

This 'astropumpkin' shows great detail. Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

The Moon 'Astropumpkin'

Victor C. Rogus

A crescent moon grins for us. Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

The Raw Materials for 'Astropumpkins'

Victor C. Rogus

A cat (far right) inspects the pumpkins to be carved into "astropumpkins." Victor C. Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

A Pumpkin Awaits Carving

Victor C. Rogus

A pumpkin grown by Victor C. Rogus awaits being carved into an "astropumpkin." Rogus shared with SPACE.com photos of his latest batch of space-themed carved pumpkins for Halloween 2013. Rogus resides in Jadwin, MO. [Read the Story Behind the Space Pumpkins Here]

Curiosity Space-O'-Lantern 2012

Liz Warren

Liz Warren sent in a photo of her latest "space-o'-lantern." She writes: "I carved a Curiosity design this year because in August of this year, that mission truly captured the imagination of the world in bold NASA fashion. They dared a mighty thing and they succeeded. The idea to carve a Curiosity pumpkin actually came from an astronaut familiar with my previous Space-O'-Lanterns. It's breaking a little with my tradition of featuring human spaceflight, but NASA's missions are broad and so I feel good about broadening the topic of my pumpkins."