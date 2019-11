Space.com staff celebrated Halloween at the office. Staff writer Sarah Lewin dressed up as Tabby's Star, the possible "alien megastructure." Staff writer/producer Hanneke Weitering dressed up as Saturn, the hula hooping champion of the solar system.

NASA has asked the Internet to submit photos of space-themed Halloween costumes on social media using the hashtag #NASACostume. From astronauts to rockets, planets and satellites, here are some of the most amazing cosmic costumes we've seen.





And here are our favorite #NASACostume photos from Halloweens past: