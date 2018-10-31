Ghouls and Gourds! Awesome Photos from NASA JPL's 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest

Putting Tech to Work

JPL-Caltech/NASA

Each Halloween, scientists and engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California put their skills to the test in an epic pumpkin-carving contest and the results are always spectacular. Check out some of their amazing creations in 2018 in the photos here (and read our full story on the contest here!) For the JPL 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest, a team created a 3D Solid Model Pumpkin display in a fun annual contest corresponding with JPL's 80th birthday celebration this year.

Celebrating with Coco

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

A pumpkin-headed Miguel strums his guitar as he invites viewers to celebrate ¡El Día De Los Muertos!

A New Explorer

JPL-Caltech/NASA

Charlie Brown collects samples on Mars with a rover close by in this entry of the 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Snacktime

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

RIP, Cassini! One of the pumpkins in the JPL 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest depicts a hungry Saturn munching on the Cassini spacecraft.

A Cosmic Accident

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

The team from The Planetary Sample Acquisition created a scene from Europa with their submarine pumpkin drilling through the 2017 winner.

Honoring JPL's Heritage

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

One team created an Ofrenda Pumpkin to appreciate all JPL has accomplished in its 80 years.

To War!!!

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

At the JPL 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest, two pumpkin-bots prepare for the battle of the year.

Current Events

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

Employing news-worthy affairs in their entry for the JPL 2018 Pumpkin-Carving Contest, in this submission Banksy Pumpkin offers a tagged, $20 bill.

The Search For Pumpkin Life

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

Another team brought their discovery of Pumpkin-life to bear by creating E.T. with their carving skills.

Reminiscing on Childhood

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

Another entry in the annual competition brought a famished Cookie Monster to life.

Kids' Favorites

J. Krohn/JPL-Caltech/NASA

Another contestant in JPL's contest displayed the Shark Family Pumpkins alongside the Baby Shark video.