What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?

The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will turn the moon blood-red on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.

The eclipse, dubbed the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse since it occurs during November's Full Beaver Moon, will be visible across North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia. During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow as it moves behind our planet with respect to the sun, giving it a spectacular bloody color in the process. You can watch the total lunar eclipse on Space.com for free, courtesy of several webcasts from observatories across the United States.

Tuesday's "blood moon" eclipse will begin at 3:02 a.m. EST (0803 GMT) when the moon begins to enter the outermost region of Earth's shadow. You'll have to adjust the time for your time zone (it begins at 12:02 a.m. PST for observers on the U.S. West Coast, for example). While this marks the official beginning of the lunar eclipse, it can be hard to see as the Earth's penumbral shadow is very slight.

This NASA graphic shows the stages of the total lunar eclipse of Nov. 8, 2022 in Eastern time as the moon moves from right to left. (Image credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)

"The moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle," NASA wrote (opens in new tab) in an eclipse timeline.

More striking will be the partial eclipse phase, which will begin at 4:09 a.m. EST (0909 GMT) and last just over an hour. This is when the moon enters the Earth's umbra, or darker portion of the Earth's shadow. If you didn't notice the penumbral eclipse, you should be able to see this with your unaided eye.

"To the naked eye, as the moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk," NASA wrote in its guide.

Blood moon lunar eclipse timeline for Nov. 8, 2022 Millestone EST PST GMT Penumbral eclipse begins 3:02 a.m. 6:02 a.m. 0802 Partial eclipse begins 4:09 a.m. 1:09 a.m. 0909 Totality begins 5:17 a.m. 2:17 a.m. 1017 Totality ends 6:42 a.m. 3:42 a.m. 1142 Partial eclipse ends Moon has set 4:49 a.m. 1249 Penumbral eclipse ends Moon has set 5:50 a.m 1350 Source: NASA

A map showing where the November 8, 2022 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. (Image credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)

Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (Image credit: Courtesy of Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre)

The real show begins at totality, when the entire moon enters Earths' umbra. On Nov. 8, this will occur at 5:17 a.m. EST (1017 GMT) and will last about 85 minutes, ending at 6:42 a.m. EST (1142 GMT), according to NASA.



"The moon will turn a coppery-red. Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view," NASA wrote. "If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds."

Once the total phase of the lunar eclipse ends, it will return a partial phase in a reverse of the what we saw at the beginning of the eclipse. The partial phase will end at 7:49 a.m. EST (4:49 a.m. PST, 1249 GMT), but by this time the moon will have set for Eastern time zone observers. For those in locations where the moon is still visible, the final penumbral phase will last until 8:50 a.m. EST (5:50 a.m. PST, 1350 GMT).

And those are the times for the Nov. 8 total lunar eclipse! If you miss this lunar event, the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025, though there will be partial lunar eclipses in 2023 and 2024. Of course, there is a full moon every month, so you can practice your lunar photography and observing all year in advance of the next moon eclipse.

