Last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 wows observers around the world (photos)

The last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 thrilled observers around the world.

The Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse started at 3:02 a.m. EST (0802 GMT), reached totality at 5:16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT) and ended at 8:56 a.m. EST (1356 GMT).

A total lunar eclipse happens when the full moon (in this case November's full Beaver Moon) moves into the deep umbral shadow of the Earth and receives only light first filtered by Earth's atmosphere . It was visible from North America and parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The lunar eclipse is not visible to everyone, but thanks to various livestreams around the world, everyone can get a chance to view the Blood Moon lunar eclipse for free.

Image 1 of 5 Blood Moon viewed from Williamstown, Melbourne, Australia. (Image credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images )

The Beaver Blood Moon rises at Manly Beach just in time for some early surfers to enjoy the view. (Image credit: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images )

Lunar eclipse viewed from Beijing, China. (Image credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images )

(Image credit: Ron Delvaux & The Virtual Telescope Project ) The lunar eclipse captured over New York City skyline. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images )



The mobile observatory team of the website Time and Date livestreamed the lunar eclipse on its YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Time and Date also had a live blog (opens in new tab) featuring real-time reports and background information about the total lunar eclipse. Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 livestreamed the eclipse from Ceccano, Italy, on the project's website (opens in new tab). The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona is also offered a free livestream of the lunar eclipse on their YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Unfortunately due to extensive cloud cover the famed Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California had to cut its livestream of the lunar eclipse short.

The Beaver Blood Moon total lunar eclipse shines red over NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket at Launch Pad 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 8, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The Beaver Blood Moon even made an appearance above NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket stack includes an uncrewed Orion spacecraft and is scheduled to launch on Nov. 14. To keep up to date with the latest Artemis action check out our Artemis live updates page.

Observers from around the world also took to Twitter to share their impressive photos and videos of the last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025.

Roger Clark caught the Blood Moon shining over Staten Island.

Observers in Tokyo also managed to see the total lunar eclipse while waiting for their train. Not a bad way to pass the time!

Aaron Schwartz captured the total lunar eclipse over Washington Circle in Washington DC.

Steven Labkoff caught the Blood Moon right above the Washington Monument in this stunning photograph.

If you want to photograph the moon or want to prepare your gear for the total lunar eclipse, check out our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography . Read our guides on how to photograph a lunar eclipse , as well as how to photograph the moon with a camera for some helpful tips to plan out your lunar photo session.

Has all this lunar eclipse action whipped you up into some sort of eclipse frenzy? Then you'll be pleased to know that you don't have to wait too long for the next eclipse event. You can watch the first solar eclipse of 2023 on April. 20, details on how and where to see this rare hybrid solar eclipse can be found in our solar eclipse 2023 guide .

