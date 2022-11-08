(Image credit: Ron Delvaux & The Virtual Telescope Project)

The moon passed through Earth's shadow in the final total lunar eclipse of 2022 on Nov. 8, 2022 and it was truly an amazing sight.

The so-called Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse turned the moon an eerie copper-red hue and was visible across North America and parts of Australia, Asia, the Pacific and South and Central America. It was the second and last lunar eclipse of 2022 and the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

The Nov. 8 lunar eclipse occurred during the November full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, giving it its animal nickname. Check out some amazing photos from around the world in our gallery here by clicking the arrows above.

The photo of the blood-red moon above was captured by observer Ron Delvaux in Arizona and provided to the Virtual Telescope Project during a livestream broadcast.



