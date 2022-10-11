Prime Day drone deal: save over $200 on the Autel Evo Nano+ drone

Drones have massively taken off (no pun intended) with photographers over the last few years, and for good reason. With the best drones you can achieve unbelievable compositions that you'd never get to capture with just a handheld camera. If you're a photographer looking to get into the world of drones, here's a deal that may be too good to miss.

The Autel EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle (opens in new tab) is on sale right now at Amazon for $839.20 - that's a huge saving of over $200. It can be pretty daunting finding the best beginner drone with all the different options, prices and accessories available, but this bundle includes everything you need to get started.

This incredible piece of kit has a massive 50MP camera which is more commonly seen in more expensive drones, an aperture of f/1.9 and an ISO range of 100-6400, making it effortlessly good at low light photography and videography.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle: $1049 $839.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a 50MP camera usually only seen on much more expensive drones, this deal can take your drone photography to new levels.

In this bundle not only do you get the drone itself, but it also comes with 3 batteries, a 64GB SD card, spare propellers, a micro USB, USB-C, and a lightning connector, other spare components and a handy shoulder bag to carry it around in to keep it safe and dust free.

For a more in depth overview of this drone and its pros and cons, check out our Autel Evo Nano Plus review (opens in new tab) after one of our writers put it through its paces. The overall verdict is that it is a "miniature force to be reckoned with".

The EVO Nano+ is capable of recording 4k video footage and can capture stunning RAW image files, although there is no RAW option for 50MP photos - this is limited to JPG files only. To shoot in RAW, the resolution drops to 12.5 MP, which still gives great images, but it makes the drone not as impressive as it initially sounds.

It's a tiny little thing weighing in at 249g which is great for portability, and even though they claim it can resist up to level 5 wind resistance it has been known to struggle in over 20mph winds.

It also features advanced collision avoidance, which could be very handy if you are a beginner flier! You can also set it to capture automated flight patterns to give professional looking videos effortlessly.

If this is your first drone, make sure to check out space.com's beginner's guide to drone video (opens in new tab).