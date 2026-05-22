NASA is updating its Artemis moon base plan. You can find out how on May 26.

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Moon Base News Conference (May 26, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

NASA will give an update on Tuesday afternoon (May 26) about its plans to build a moon base, and you can watch it live.

The agency will host a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. "to share Moon Base plans and highlight progress toward a sustained presence on the lunar surface," NASA officials wrote in a media advisory on Wednesday (May 20).

You can watch the event here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

NASA plans a to build a permanent base near the moon's south pole in the early 2030s. (Image credit: NASA)

During the event, NASA leaders "will discuss program progress, including new industry partners and mission plans," agency officials added in the advisory.

Those leaders are:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Carlos García-Galán, program executive, Moon Base

The moon base is a core part of NASA's Artemis program of crewed lunar exploration. Artemis aims to establish a permanent human presence on and around the moon over the next decade or so, developing knowledge and skills that can help get astronauts to Mars in the not-too-distant future.

Two Artemis missions have launched to date: the uncrewed Artemis 1 flight to lunar orbit in late 2022 and Artemis 2 , which sent four astronauts around the moon and back to Earth last month.

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We got a big update about NASA's moon strategy in late March, just a week before Artemis 2 lifted off. In that news drop, the agency revealed that it's pausing work on Gateway , a small space station planned for lunar orbit that was long a key piece of Artemis' architecture, to focus on the surface base.

And there was another big change in late February : Isaacman announced that the Artemis 3 mission, which is slated to launch in mid to late 2027, will no longer land astronauts on the moon. Instead, it will test docking operations between the Orion crew capsule and one or both of Artemis' privately developed lunar landers (SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon ) in Earth orbit.