James Webb Space Telescope discovers the rings of tiny solar system body Chariklo are changing

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Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have discovered that the ring system of a tiny solar system body is even more interesting than they knew.

The object in question is Chariklo, which orbits the sun between Saturn and Uranus, at around 17 times the distance between Earth and the sun. Despite only being around 155 miles (250 kilometers) wide, Chariklo, part of the Centaur family of asteroids , possesses two thick rings.



Though Saturn is the solar system body most famous for its rings, other planets also have ring systems, albeit less prominent. That includes Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter. However, Chariklo and the even smaller body Chiron , show that even the most diminutive bodies can develop rings. Now, thanks to the incredible sensitivity of the JWST, scientists know that the rings of Chariklo are even stranger than their initial discovery in 2013 suggested.

The team, led by researchers from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), began observing Chariklo with the JWST in Oct. 2022. They used a technique called stellar occultation, which measures the decrease in light from a star when an object passes in front of it.

"By comparing JWST observations with those obtained during other stellar occultations over the last decade, we discovered opposite changes in the two rings: while the inner ring shows significantly higher opacity, the outer ring shows lower opacity," team leader Pablo Santos-Sanz of the IAA-CSIC said in a statement.

The changing rings of the asteroid suggest that it experiences more complex physics than previously thought. This is important because scientists had previously believed that small bodies had relatively stable rings.

"Our results force us to rethink how they form, how they evolve, and what mechanisms maintain their stability," Santos-Sanz said. "The ability to detect these changes opens a new window for understanding the evolution of these systems and, possibly, that of other ring systems in the solar system ."

The cause of these changes remains a mystery.

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Another milestone for the JWST and Gaia

The research doesn't just represent an important step in our understanding of asteroids and solar system rings, but it is also an important milestone for the JWST.



"Achieving this required knowing with extraordinary precision the orbit of Chariklo, the position of the star, thanks to the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission , and the trajectory of JWST itself around the L2 Lagrange point, a region of space located about 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) beyond Earth, away from the sun," team member Yücel Kilic of the IAA-CSIC said. "The JWST follows an orbit around this region that requires periodic corrections through station-keeping maneuvers."

Dips in light from a distant star caused as it is occulted by Chariklo and its rings (Image credit: ESO/Felipe Braga Ribas/M. Kornmesser)

During the occultation the team used in their research, Chariklo was traveling at around 5,600 miles per hour (2.5 kilometers per second) relative to the JWST.

This is incredibly fast by Earth standards, but relatively slow for objects racing through the solar system. This low speed allowed the rings of Chariklo to be resolved in unprecedented detail. Astronomers currently rely on occultation to study Chariklo and its rings, as even the JWST isn't powerful enough to directly image this small and distant asteroid.