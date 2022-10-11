Save big on these Anycubic M3 3D printers in Amazon's October Prime Day sale

If you're in the market for a 3D printer, Amazon has sales on the Anycubic M3, M3 Plus and the M3 Max for Prime Day Early Access.

Prime Day Early Access is a sales event hosted by Amazon, much like Prime Day in the Summer, but in the fall. It's a great time to pick up a bargain — as is the case here — ahead of the rush of Black Friday. Here, you can take your pick of three different Anycubic 3D printers: $144 off (opens in new tab) the M3 model (that's 20%), $166 off (opens in new tab) the M3 Plus model (22% off) or the $260 off (opens in new tab) the M3 Max model, a savings of 36%.

If 3D printers are your thing and you're looking for your next one, you can always check out our guide for best 3D printers. Plus, by choosing one of the three M3 3D printers, fast and accurate printing is always a feature and Anycubic is a reliable and known name in the world of 3D printers, so quality is assured. If you're looking for other fun deals, why not check out our round-ups for VR headset deals and telescope deals.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 3D printer $399.99 $255.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $144 on the most affordable 3D printer on offer here from Anycubic. It's perfectly suited for smaller prints with a max print size of 7.08 inches x 6.45 inches x 4.03 inches (length x width x height) and a max print speed of 50mm per hour.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 Plus 3D printer $829.99 $663.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $166 on a 3D printer that's better suited to slightly larger builds than the printer above. A max printing volume of 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 inches and a print speed of nearly 4 inches an hour along with a 6K monochrome screen means you get the quality that you pay for here.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 Max 3D printer $1299.99 $1039.99 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Save $260 on the largest 3D printer on offer here with a max build size of 13.0 x 11.7 x 6.5 inches but that doesn't mean you sacrifice speed as it can print up to 60mm per hour. Note: You can save a further $50 by applying the coupon at checkout.

Anycubic is a known and trusted name in terms of 3D printers but what makes these printers specifically worth getting? Well, the M3 printer (opens in new tab) has a max printing volume of 7.08 inches x 6.45 inches x 4.03 inches (length x width x height) and a 4K printing resolution for clearer and finer surface textures. It also reaches printing speeds of up to 50mm per hour, so it's ideal for small models.

The M3 Plus (opens in new tab) model offers a print speed of nearly 4 inches an hour and features a 6K monochrome screen for improved accuracy. It also has an improved print size of 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 inches, so is better for slightly larger models.

Last and by absolutely no means least, we come to the M3 Max 3D printer (opens in new tab). Out of the three Anycubic models here it features the largest print size and comfortably too. 13.0 x 11.7 x 6.5 inches, so it's suitable for larger builds and it's 7K screen gives it super high resolution. In terms of printing speed it can achieve speeds of up to 60mm per hour, so again, fast and accurate printing is a feature.

