Cyber Monday deal: Fujifilm GFX 50R drops to lowest ever price on Adorama

'Medium format' is used as a catch-all term for digital cameras with a sensor larger than that in so-called 'full frame' cameras, which sport a sensor the same size as a frame of 35mm film (24mm x 36mm). The sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50R measures 43.8 x 32.9mm, a 67% increase in size, for a crop factor of 0.8x. Its aspect ratio is a taller 4:3 than the more common 3:2 found on full frame and APS-C cameras. This extra size means it can fit in more megapixels without the individual photosites becoming so small that image noise becomes a problem, and also produces a shallower depth of field.

The Fujifilm GFX 50R offers all this, plus contrast-detect autofocus with 425 selectable points, a maximum frame rate of 3FPS, face and eye detection, and Fujifilm's regular array of film simulation modes.

The camera features a tilting touchscreen on the back, which makes it easier to set up shots from unusual angles. The enormous sensor, with its high megapixel count, gives a huge amount of fine detail, especially when paired with Fujifilm's excellent GF range of lenses - in fact no others will fit this camera.

It's not a camera that's designed to capture fast action, but rather intensely detailed portraits or landscapes. Its rivals include cameras from the likes of Hasselblad, and while full-frame cameras are beginning to catch up in terms of megapixel count, there's nothing they can do to rival the larger sensor in a medium format model. The Fujifilm GFX 50R may be larger and slower than many other mirrorless cameras, but absolutely nothing can touch it in terms of image quality, and it opens the door to a slower, more considered form of photography.

