Best Force Friday II Deals You Can Buy Now

Force Friday II is upon us and there's never been a better time to stock up on Star Wars toys and collectibles.

For the uninitiated, Force Friday is an annual, weekend-long celebration of all things Star Wars. Think of it as the warm-up for the forthcoming release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which hits theaters in December.

To celebrate the occasion, a storm of new Star Wars toys will hit retailers today and many older and current sets will also go on sale. Never one to miss a sale, Amazon is slashing the price of various Star Wars Lego console games, board games, and Lego sets. [Awesome New Star WarsGear to Watch on Force Friday II]

For gamers, there's "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for Xbox One or PS4 for $19.80. That's $9 cheaper than used versions of this game.

Lego fans may like the Lego Star Wars TIE Striker Walker for $48.49. It features adjustable wings, a minifigure cockpit, and four Lego minifigures. It's $21 under Lego's direct price.

(Image credit: Lego)

A small collection of Lego Star Wars Watches for Kids are also on sale. This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Kids Buildable Watch is $16.57, which is $9 under Lego's price. If you prefer to have the Force on your side, this Luke Skywalker Kids Buildable Watch is $16.99 and $9 off.

The Holinox Star Wars Millennium Falcon Lamp. (Image credit: Holinox)

You can also give your room a Star Wars vibe with the Holinox Star Wars Millenium Falcon Lamp for $34.55. The lamp has seven different color modes and can be powered via USB or a traditional wall outlet. It's $16 off its list price.

Amazon's Force Friday II sale will last all weekend.

