Amazon Prime Day 2017: Celestron SkyMaster DX 8x56 Binoculars

Amazon's Prime Day 2017 sale for Amazon Prime members can be a great time for skywatchers looking to boost their skywatching gear. Case in point: These Celestron SkyMaster DX 8x56 binoculars, which are on sale for $144.57. That's 28% off their normal price of $200.28 on Amazon. The deal expires at 12:45 p.m. EDT or when it is 100% claimed.

Why it's a good deal: Celestron's SkyMaster DX 8x56 are fantastic medium-size binoculars for both stargazing, as well as daytime outdoor activities like birding, boating or even watching your favorite sports team from the bleachers. In fact, we picked the Celestron SkyMaster 8x56 binoculars as our best pick for medium-size astronomy binoculars when we reviewed them. [The Best ISO-Certified Gear to See the 2017 Solar Eclipse]

The SkyMaster DX 8x56 features 8x magnification with its Porro prism binocular, is nitrogen purged to make it waterproof and fogproof, and has multi-position twist-up eyecups for comfort. And if its 38-ounce weight becomes a chore, the binoculars can be mounted on a tripod for more steady observing.

The Celestron SkyMaster DX 8x56 on sale for Prime Day comes with a rain guard, carrying case, nexk strap, lens cloth and manual.

